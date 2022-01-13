France lifts ban on UK tourists from Friday, tourism minister | France





France announced Friday morning that it would lift the ban on UK vacationers and lift the requirement for all travelers from the UK to give them a strong reason to travel.

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said on Thursday that people arriving from the UK will no longer need to self-isolate upon arrival in France, but will still require proof that they tested negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of departure.

People will once again be able to travel and ski between France and England for leisure, he said.

The decision to re-allow unnecessary travel will be welcomed by ferries and travel agencies, including Eurostar train services, especially British skiers who have booked their vacations at thousands of alpine ski resorts.

France tightened restrictions on travel to and from the UK on 18 December to contain the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid strain, and those vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated may have a family or health emergency. You must provide a strong reason for the trip, such as

The rule, which in effect restricted entry from the UK to French and EU nationals and British citizens residing in France, was later relaxed to allow entry for those seeking economic activities that required on-site visits that could not be deferred.

Additionally, anyone entering the UK from the UK must be quarantined in France for 7 days if a PCR or antigen test performed within the previous 24 hours is negative, which will be reduced to 48 hours when a new negative test is obtained.

Thursday’s decision should also mean an end to the controversial rule that bans British nationals residing in other EU countries from arriving home via France. The transit ban was temporarily suspended on 30 December after British citizens living in Belgium and Germany were denied entry to France.

French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the ban on non-essential travel should be lifted within a few days. This is because the highly contagious omicron variant is currently dominant in France.

France’s new daily coronavirus infections set a streak in recent weeks, reporting nearly 370,000 new infections on Tuesday and a seven-day average of more than 283,000, with Omicron accounting for 87% of all cases nationwide.

Analysts have taken strict travel measures since Brexit, while they see trust between the British and French governments eroding on issues ranging from immigration to fishing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/13/france-to-lift-ban-on-uk-tourists-from-friday-says-tourism-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos