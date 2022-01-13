Stocks up, dollar down; Inflation data in the United States increases as expected





NEW YORK: Global stocks rose on Wednesday as US Treasury yields and the dollar fell, after the latest US inflation data showed price pressures rising but in line with expectations, apparently suggesting that the Federal Reserve will not have to raise interest rates too aggressively. Oil prices hit two-month highs, supported by tight supply and allaying concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Data showed that the US consumer price index jumped 7% in the 12 months to December, the biggest annual increase since June 1982. But that was in the forecast, which seemed reassure investors. “Today’s Inflation Report continued to reinforce the theme that garish price hikes are not hindering demand,” said Rick Rieder, BlackRock Investment Director for Fixed Income global investors and head of the BlackRock Global Allocation investment team. “We don’t think the Fed will overreact to this condition,” Rieder said, adding that he expected the Fed to hike rates in March. The benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.28%, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.23% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.11%. Gains were stronger for European and Asian stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.65%. Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.81% to year-on-year highs, driven by mining and oil giants. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.9% overnight, while the MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan closed up 1.95%. Vibrant global equity markets pushed up MSCI’s global equity gauge by 0.8%. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged down to 1.7481% after falling to 1.7269% – more than seven basis points from an almost two-year high reached on Monday. Fed funds futures are forecasting nearly four rate hikes this year, a dramatic change from a few months ago. Long-term rates have been relatively stable. Interest rate pricing in the United States peaks at 1.5% by the third quarter of 2024, well short of previous cycles of rate tightening in the United States. “It seems to be a done deal that the Fed is raising interest rates quickly, even though inflation is a little lower than expected,” Commerzbank analysts said in a client note. “In the worst case, takeoff will not be in March, but in May or June.” The dollar hit a two-year low on the inflation report, with the dollar’s index falling 0.666% to 94.97 against a basket of six major currencies. A struggling dollar pushed the euro up 0.66% to a nearly two-month high of $ 1.14430, and pushed spot gold up 0.2% to $ 1,825.40 the ounce. The prospect of a Bank of England rate hike also boosted the pound sterling. The pound jumped 0.52% to $ 1.37045, its more than two-month high against the dollar. In the oil markets, US crude jumped 1.92% to $ 82.78 a barrel and Brent to $ 84.76, up 1.24%. “Omicron is now yesterday’s story,” said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management. “The market is not moving on Omicron but on earnings, the Fed and economic data.” However, not all major central banks are tightening their policies. In China, a lower-than-expected price reading made bets on policy easing. Chinese five-year government bond futures rose eight ticks to an 18-month high before lowering gains. Yuan gains were also capped.

