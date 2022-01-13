



Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, Vice Chancellor of England, resigns.

Once popular with the public, medical professionals now take on roles in the Medical Department at the University of Nottingham.

Health Minister Sajid Javid tweeted: “It was an honor to work with JVT and I am very grateful for his advice and the important role he has played in our vaccine program.

“I wish him the best in the future of the University of Nottingham and the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.”

Sir Jonathan was knighted on the New Year’s list of honors for his contribution to the fight against the plague.

The UK deputy director has appeared regularly at coronavirus briefings on Downing Street, and many have praised the way he explains scientific concepts in layman’s terms, and his colorful metaphors have made government advisers a pseudonym.

“I like metaphors. I think metaphors give people life to complex stories. It’s great,” he told the BBC.

In his latest analogy, he compared the current stage of the epidemic to scoring an equalizing goal in the 70th minute of a football match.

During an appearance on the BBC News Channel and Radio 5 Live, he said when the Omicron variant first began to raise concerns just before Christmas, he said. Now a goal was scored in the 70th minute and the equalizer was equalized in the 70th minute.

“Okay, now we have to keep the tension down and see if we can score another goal and succeed.

“But the important thing is not to lose it, not to throw it away at this point because we got the points and we got a draw.”

He also used the analogy of waiting for a train to describe the process by which a vaccine is developed.

He welcomed the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, saying, “The train has now safely slowed down. It’s now stopped at the station. And the door has been opened. That’s the MHRA approval.

“What we need now is for people to travel safely by train to their destination.”

His resignation came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson increasingly relied on the results of a potential bombing report prepared by senior officials as he faced blatant demands from his back-vendors to resign.

Prime Minister Johnson apologized on Wednesday for attending a “Bring Your Drink” party held at the nationwide shutdown of Downing Street Gardens in May 2020.

The prime minister insisted he thought the party was business related, but admitted that “in retrospect, we should have sent everyone back inside.”

He said an investigation led by a senior official, Sue Gray, was looking into the situation, but accepted that “we did something wrong and I should be held accountable.”

On Thursday, the prime minister canceled a visit to a vaccination clinic after his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

The prime minister would have faced media questions about the party, but withdrew despite official guidelines no longer requiring vaccinated contacts to self-isolate.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the Prime Minister will no longer be visiting Lancashire today as his family has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We will follow the vaccination guidelines for close contacts, such as daily testing and limiting contact with others,” he said.

