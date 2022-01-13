If prices continue to rise, a nightmare scenario for the US economy is a real possibility





This is the classic definition of stagflation, and it would be the worst nightmare for consumers, investors and the Federal Reserve. Not to mention President Joe Biden and the rest of the Democratic leadership in Washington. Just ask former President Jimmy Carter, who lost to Ronald Reagan in his 1980 reelection bid as the economy suffered from soaring gas prices.

Stagflation is a difficult problem to overcome, especially for central bankers at the Fed and the rest of the world. There are few tools to tackle both inflation and a downturn. The most solid solution to an economic crisis is to cut interest rates, but they have been close to zero for almost two years.

Rate hikes also tend to put more pressure on long-term bond yields, which have already risen in anticipation of the Fed’s moves. These tend to be partly inflationary because they make it more expensive to borrow money.

The good news is that the economy continues to grow at a steady pace as it recovers from the pandemic recession. Consumers continue to spend. And even if the Fed does start raising interest rates, it is unlikely to do so at such a rapid pace or scale that it would do too much damage to the economy in the near term.

“There is enough stimulus in the system not to worry about the ‘stag’ part of this equation for many quarters to come,” said Jim Reid, global thematic research manager at Deutsche Bank, in a report last week.

Economic hiccups or could Omicron cause another slowdown?

However, growth slowed in the third quarter, raising the alarm bells. The market expects the economy to rebound in the fourth quarter and will continue to do so through 2022. Nonetheless, lingering supply chain concerns and growing cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 could put a brake on hopes of recovery.

This increases the chances that the Fed misjudges the timing and tightens its policy too aggressively if it starts worrying about the price stability (inflation) part of its dual tenure instead of the maximum employment part ( jobs).

“There is always the risk of a policy error. The Fed takes a nuclear football monetary policy with it, so there is a potential for error,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global markets strategist at Invesco.

That said, Hooper isn’t too worried that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is about to make a big monetary blunder.

“You still want to be vigilant about something like stagflation, but we don’t have high unemployment right now and economic growth is above trend,” she added. “Do we run the risk of stagflation in a rising rate environment? Yes, but it’s unlikely.”

The Fed is in uncharted territory. Central bankers have faced many crises over the past decades, but there is no modern textbook on how to deal with the threat of soaring inflation in the wake of a global pandemic.

“The Fed’s monetary policy framework is essentially tested in real time,” said John Leer, chief economist at Morning Consult, a data intelligence firm. “There isn’t a lot of advice.”

Spending still strong despite inflation

At this point, it looks like the price hike is more of a source of consumer complaints and scare headlines and not yet a serious economic concern.

That’s why experts say investors need to watch and see if consumers are actually slowing down their spending because of inflation. Then it would be time to worry about stagflation.

“Consumers can get to a point where they’re not going to pay higher prices and it destroys demand. We’re not there yet,” said Mike Skordeles, US macro-strategist at Truist Financial. “Stagflation could be a concern if higher prices persist for an extended period.”

Skordeles also believes stagflation fears are “misplaced” at the moment as growth is still relatively strong and the market has confidence in the Fed.

As long as retail sales remain strong, it’s safe to say that while buyers don’t laugh at inflation, they do support it for now.

