France eases COVID travel restrictions for people coming from UK | world news

Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoin has announced that people traveling from the UK to France will no longer have to self-isolate upon arrival or provide proof that travel is mandatory.

However, the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test performed 24 hours prior to your visit will remain.

People who give negative results should also be fully vaccinated.

The move is a boon for inter-channel carriers and winter sports travel companies, especially as we head into the particularly important half-February period.

Brittany Perry Chief Executive Officer Christophe Mathieu said the announcement was “a great relief” and expressed hope that “we have seen the last border closure of the coronavirus crisis”.

“We’ve all suffered tremendously over the past two years,” he said.

“Medical professionals are exhausted and businesses in the travel sector are struggling to survive.

“Thousands of Brittany Ferries passengers have been disrupted as a result of stringent measures such as border closures and have lost millions of pounds of income.”

Abby Penlington, director of industry organization Discover Ferries, said:

“The ferry industry continues to operate essential services across the strait with borders closed, but we are confident that reopening will provide a much needed increase in bookings.”

Image: On Wednesday, France reported 361,719 new cases of COVID-19.

Travel restrictions are easing as France’s COVID cases remain high, with 361,719 new infections, 246 new deaths and 16 new intensive care hospitalizations confirmed in France.

France banned non-essential travel to and from the UK on 18 December last year to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

People entering the UK had to have a “strong reason” outside of tourism and business.

People allowed to enter France from the UK had to test negative within 24 hours of departure.

They also had to be quarantined for 48 hours upon arrival before undergoing other tests.

The UK eased its own travel restrictions last Friday.

Fully vaccinated people will no longer need testing prior to arriving in the UK and may have a lateral flow test instead of PCR upon arrival.

This move has led to a surge in interest in vacation booking.

