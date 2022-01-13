On the front line against China, the US Coast Guard is taking on missions the US Navy cannot.





Competition with China has drawn more resources from the Pentagon to the Pacific, but the most visible US military presence there might be the branch outside the Defense Department.

Ships and personnel from the US Coast Guard, part of the Department of Homeland Security, are spending more time in the region carrying out missions for which other branches are not well suited, balancing this growing demand with a long list. other responsibilities.

“What we are doing is not that many in number, but it is, I think, quite a significant contribution. We have access. We can go somewhere,” said Admiral Karl Schultz, commander of the Coast Guard, at a Navy League event in December.

Schultz singled out Cutter Munro, who returned in October from a 102-day Indo-Pacific deployment. Munro has trained with allies and partners in the East and South China Seas and “executed” a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan, Schultz said. Munro also crossed the Taiwan Strait, which like past transits has been condemned by China.

“The Chinese [are] pretty excited when the coast guard is training there with the Taiwanese, “Schultz said last month.” These are places that move the needle a bit. “

‘Welcomed with Open Arms’ U.S. Coast Guard Munro crew members greet a Philippine Coast Guard vessel transiting along the Munro in the Western Philippine Sea, August 31, 2021. (Aidan Cooney / US Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard has a long history in the Pacific. Activities Far East, one of only two overseas coast guard commands, was established in Japan 70 years ago. Its ships patrolled around U.S. territories and other Pacific nations for much longer.

“The US Coast Guard has over 150 years of service in the Pacific region. We are very proud of it,” Vice Admiral Michael McAllister, Coast Guard Pacific Commander, said at a conference. press in September.

The Navy has led recent U.S. military efforts to counter China in the region, and its Japan-based 7th Fleet had tactical control of Munro while deployed.

Navy officials worked with the Coast Guard and others to plan the cutter’s schedule and “incorporate goals, priorities and deliberate operational goals,” said 7th Fleet spokesperson Lt. Mark Langford. , to Insider in September.

“[The] The Coast Guard brings unique capabilities and skills to the 7th Fleet area of ​​operation, which complement the capabilities of the US Navy, ”Langford said.

Admiral Karl Schultz, the Commander of the Coast Guard, presides over a rare triple commissioning ceremony at the Guam Coast Guard Sector on July 29, 2021 (Travis Magee / US Coast Guard)

These unique capabilities include law enforcement and search and rescue, maritime environmental response and humanitarian assistance expertise.

“Frankly, these are different missions than the US Navy or the military services here in the United States,” McAllister said in September, calling the coast guard “complementary” to the defense capability of the US. Navy.

This expertise has regained its relevance amid tensions with China. Illegal fishing is a major concern, especially the activity of China’s overseas fishing fleet, and the coast guard is stepping up efforts to help countries control their waters. In December 2020, he helped Palau apprehend a Chinese vessel illegally fishing in Palau’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The Coast Guard also based three new cutters in Guam this summer and renamed their outpost there. The new name, Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam, is meant to “show that they are our forward and forward operational node,” vice-friend Linda Fagan, vice-commander of the service, said in September.

The scope is not limited to small island countries. Munro trained with the Philippines and Indonesia and conducted a one-of-a-kind replenishment at sea with the Japanese military.

U.S. Coast Guard Munro sails in formation with Indonesian Coast Guard vessel KN Pulau Dana during maritime engagement with the Indonesian Coast Guard in the Singapore Strait, September 20, 2021 (Kevin G Rivas / US Coast Guard)

The service has also sent retired cutters to Vietnam, and this type of engagement has been “extremely important” in improving US-Vietnamese relations, Ted Osius, 2014 US ambassador to Vietnam, said this summer in 2017.

Current and former officials tout the Coast Guard, in its responsibilities and conduct, as a role model for the region and a sought-after partner because of it.

“When we introduce ourselves we are greeted with open arms because the entire mission is so critical to these countries that we want to be good partners,” Randall Schriver, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Security Affairs ‘Indo-Pacific under the Trump administration. , said in September.

“Ultimately, we are trying to model a type of behavior that keeps trade open, peacefully resolves disputes, protects valuable resources and combats illicit activity,” McAllister said, noting that forces in the region often donate. a stripe to their ships. which is “very similar to the Coast Guard band.”

“A Resource Problem” While patrolling approximately 3,600 miles in the Philippine Sea, Coast Guard Kimballs’ law enforcement team conducted their first-ever boarding at sea on February 10, 2021. (US Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard has never had so much demand for domestic and international missions, Schultz said last month, and that is expected to increase under the Biden administration.

“The Coast Guard is an extremely important tool, a tool that we are looking to see if there are ways to expand the presence and the level of engagement, because the issues that really matter to Pacific countries in many cases are much more aligned “with Coast Guard missions, said Edgard Kagan, senior director for East Asia and Oceania at the National Security Council in September.

However, the service has limited capacity to meet this demand.

“How to expand an organization of 42,000 people in active service [personnel] worldwide? You do it in pieces. You don’t do it in a persistent presence, ”Schultz said in December.

Replicating the two consecutive five-month cutter deployments to the Indo-Pacific in 2019 is “probably the lofty goal,” Shultz said, adding that a more likely engagement is to have a cutter in the region for 100 to 150. days a year. year.

This growing demand has raised concerns about whether the Coast Guard is receiving enough resources to support what it is asked to do.

The service is undertaking what Schultz has called the “largest recapitalization program since WWII” to replace aging ships, but its operating budget was stable through the 2010s and has not benefited from recent increases. of the defense budget.

“If we are to get serious with the Coast Guard as a tool for international engagement, we need to invest a lot more to make this tool available,” said Schriver.

The Coast Guard’s defense readiness mission in support of the Department of Defense, one of its 11 statutory missions, is a small part of Coast Guard operations, but lawmakers are carefully considering the support that the service is invited to bring to the Pentagon.

“I remain concerned that the Coast Guard is being asked to support the Department of Defense in a way that is outside of its defense readiness mission and to stretch its already scarce resources even further.” Maryland Rep. Anthony Brown told Insider in a statement.

Schultz said the service has made progress in its funding needs in recent years, but also called for sustained budget growth of 3% to 5% per year in order to “provide the coast guard the country needs.”

Brown, who sits on congressional committees that oversee the Navy and Coast Guard, said lawmakers and policy makers “must strike the right balance” to position the Coast Guard to be effective.

“It’s a question of resources, and I will continue to fight for the funding our services need. But that funding must also be managed properly and strategically,” Brown said.

