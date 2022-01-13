The 10 cities with the best climate in the United States





There are a number of considerations that go into determining where to live: location, cost of living, transportation, and even the weather. If the weather is a crucial factor in making this decision, then a new report is here to help.

24/7 Wall St. released a report on Tuesday, listing the 10 cities with the best times in the United States.

To determine the cities with the best weather, 24/7 Wall St. compiled data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, taking into account many factors, including the average number of days per year with a maximum temperature of 90 degrees. highest, the average number of days per year with a minimum temperature of 32 degrees or less, the average number of days per year with 0.01 inch or more of rain, the average number of clear sky days per year, the number average cloudy days per year and several other factors.

The # 1 city with the best weather in the United States? Honolulu Hawaii.

Honolulu took the top spot with an average annual temperature of 77.7 degrees. While the city experiences an average of 93 rainy days per year, it also has an average of 90 sunny days and zero days when the temperature drops below freezing.

The top 10 cities are from the same three states: Hawaii, California, and Florida. A full list of the 10 US cities with the best times can be seen below.

Honolulu, Hawaii.Los Angeles, CA.Long Beach, CA.San Diego, CA. Lihue, Hawaii.Kahului, Hawaii.Tampa, Fla.Daytona Beach, Fla.Key West, Fla.Fort Myers, Fla.

