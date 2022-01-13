What are the new rules for UK travel to France?





The French ban on British travelers, which started on December 18, 2021, will end on Friday.

French Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne announced the move via Twitter.

He said it would ease the conditions for entry into France from the UK for vaccinated travelers.

End of quarantine upon arrival for compulsory reasons. voice test

The decree is due tomorrow morning and takes effect immediately.

Key questions and answers as of 1pm on Thursday. It will be updated regularly as more information becomes available.

What do I need to travel to France?

British travelers will need a full vaccination certificate if they want to go on vacation, visit family or friends, or go on a business trip. It consists of a double jab with a single dose of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Janssen for cross-border purposes.

You can upload the vaccination certificate generated by the National Health Insurance to the Tos Anticovid app.

This is most easily done using a smartphone that has downloaded the NHS certificate.

Should I take an exam?

Yes. A negative coronavirus test (lateral flow is possible, PCR not required) performed within 24 hours of departure for France must be negative. This must be obtained and paid for personally. NHS testing is not available.

Do you have a form to fill out?

Yes, there are two. The first is the passenger arrival form. Once you’ve done this, note that the UK is Royaume-Uni in the drop-down menu.

If you were not born in France, there is a postal code requirement for your place of birth (999).

When asked what type of accommodation you would like to stay in, you choose your individual accommodation. Do not select Jail from one of the other options in the drop-down menu.

You must provide an approximate location where you need a zip code. For example, in Paris, press 75 in the drop-down menu and choose the appropriate option for your place to stay.

The document generated at the time of completion must be accompanied by a pledge to abide by the rules of entry stating that you have not experienced any symptoms of coronavirus and that you are not aware of any contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past period. 14 days.

This simple one-page form can be downloaded at the bottom of this article.

What is the position of unvaccinated travelers?

Travel is permitted only for unavoidable reasons, such as urgent family problems, but mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

What do I need to travel in France?

Evidence of being fully vaccinated with a stricter definition than simply a double stab. All adults eligible to receive a booster must have a booster.

In France this weekend, rules were tightened as part of the president’s plan to combat unvaccinated citizens.

So far, TousAntiCovid passes have been accepted with negative tests or evidence of recovery. Applicable only to persons vaccinated from Saturday 15 January.

The term used is likely to be included in the Tous Anti Covid app as a pass vaccine.

There are two passes: Mobilit (for travel) and Activit (for access to places like restaurants and museums).

How about the children?

In addition to the requirement for support, this rule is expected to apply equally to everyone over the age of 12. Children under the age of 12 do not need to be vaccinated or tested.

The biggest problem with the young British is that many people only get one jab, which doesn’t count towards their entry into France.

How soon will normal shipping services resume?

Ferry companies, Eurotunnel shuttles (car transporting vehicles from Folkestone to Calais) and Eurostar trains (transporting passengers from London to Paris) are running on schedule, and airlines can’t grow that fast because there’s plenty of room.

Jet2 said ski flights to France would resume on January 22, a week after the ban was lifted. Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy said: This is the positive news skiers and snowboarders have been waiting for, and the surge in ski flight bookings was sharp and immediate.

Snow conditions in the French Alps are so good that customers are looking for a chance to return to the slopes.

We know how much our customers want to return to the French Alps and we are very happy to fly them back to the French Alps from next weekend.

Meanwhile, ferry operators are reporting that their phones are getting hot as travelers book trips to France.

I just want to drive through France to get somewhere else. Do I have to go through all of this?

Yes. You must also meet all requirements for the country of destination.

When exactly will the ban end? I want to go to France to ski

The minister’s words were simple. The decree will be published tomorrow. [Friday] In the morning, it ferments immediately. The Independent is urgently requesting clarification.

How do I return to the UK?

Book a so-called Day 2 test (lateral flow) on the return day or the next day and fill out the passenger locator form using the reference number. Details are provided in this descriptor.

Why is the ban on British travelers?

When France closed its borders to British visitors on Saturday 18 December, the Paris Interior Ministry said the move was in response to the very rapid spread of the Omicron strain in the UK.

The ban applies whether or not travelers are vaccinated. Traveling from the UK to France was granted for several compelling reasons, including the automatic return of French citizens and the right of EU nationals to move to their primary residence.

A week ago, exemptions were extended to allow mandatory business trips and UK residents from other European Union countries to travel home from continental Europe.

Why did the French ban last so long?

The border will be closed for almost four weeks. Concerns about the original purpose of the rapid spread of omicron variants have long been in vain. Since the beginning of the year, France’s new covid infection rate is about twice that of the UK, mostly attributable to Omicron.

The ban takes a toll on many people deprived of family visits and vacations, emotionally and economically, not only for ferry, train and airline operators, but also for the French tourism industry.

The kindest explanation for why France has continued to close meaningless borders for so long is that fears that a large number of British visitors could test positive for the coronavirus could put pressure on French health care.

Politics, however, offers a more plausible explanation, particularly where global leaders feel they need to look tough by imposing travel bans.

Some say the ban is a political response to the bizarre decision by the UK in July 2021 to create a special Pumpkin Plus category in its coronavirus travel rules and quarantine all entrants from France.

British ministers explained that the ban was due to a variation on the prevailing concerns over France’s Isle of Runion, but did not fully explain why the island itself was exempt from the category.

Also, closing big events in France and opening borders to the British while allowing people to work from home is unlikely to be popular except for those and businesses that directly benefit from UK tourism.

But the continuation of nonsensical travel bans may be another example of how governments tend to be very quick to impose restrictions but very slow to ease them.

Are other countries completely bans British travelers?

China, Australia, New Zealand and other countries in the Asia Pacific region have very strict travel bans on arrivals from most or all foreign countries.

The restrictions are less difficult elsewhere, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says: Entry into Turkmenistan is prohibited except for Turkmen nationals and certified diplomats, permanently registered foreigners, and some employees of international companies and organizations.

What are the general views on travel bans?

The World Health Organization (WHO) doesn’t think they do a lot of good. On November 30, 2021, in response to growing concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the agency said:

It could also negatively impact global health efforts during a pandemic by preventing countries from reporting and sharing epidemiologic and sequencing data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/uk-travel-france-rules-latest-b1992181.html

