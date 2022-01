European stocks muted after hot US inflation data

LONDON European stocks held steady on Thursday as global markets weakened following the latest US inflation reading showing consumer prices rose again in December.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline in afternoon trading, with housewares falling 1.2% while autos gained 1.4%.

In terms of individual stock price movements, the Netherlands-based BE Semiconductor climbed 8.5% to lead the Stoxx 600.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, Britain’s Countryside Properties plunged more than 25% after announcing the resignation of its CEO with immediate effect and revealing that trading in the first quarter of the new fiscal year had been below expectations. board of directors.

Global markets digest the latest scorching U.S. inflation reading on Wednesday, which showed December’s reading of the Consumer Price Index, a measure of the prices of a wide range of commodities, up 7% , according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.5%. Economists expected the consumer price index to rise 0.4% in December and 7% year-on-year, according to Dow Jones.

Some economists believe inflation could show signs of spiking, so the report will be scrutinized for the longer term trend.

While the CPI is not the Federal Reserve’s primary indicator of inflation, policymakers are monitoring various metrics as they embark on the early stages of tightening the most accommodative policy measures in central bank history. .

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Senate lawmakers on Tuesday that he expects an interest rate hike this year as well as the monthly bond buying program ending in March and to a reduction in asset holdings. Powell said these measures will likely be needed to control inflation at a time when the economy has significantly recovered from the pandemic shock.

The December producer price index, another measure of inflation, is expected to be released on Thursday.

The big US banks are also the center of attention with a number of them kicking off the fourth quarter earnings season on Friday. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are expected to release their quarterly results before the start of the trading session in the United States.

In Europe, Wednesday’s profits came from Geberit while Tesco, Marks & Spencer and ASOS issued trading statements.

CNBC’s Jeff Cox contributed to this market report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/13/european-stocks-set-to-falter-at-open-after-hot-us-inflation-data.html

