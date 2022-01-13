France lifts entry ban for British nationals from Friday





Travelers must still present proof of a negative coronavirus test done within 24 hours of departure (Photo: EPA)

Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne has announced that France is finally lifting the ban on British vacationers.

Due to the change starting tomorrow morning, the quarantine requirement upon arrival will also be lifted.

Travelers will still need proof of a negative coronavirus test done within 24 hours of departure.

France tightened its rules last month following a surge in cases of Omicron Covid mutants in the UK.

It said travelers would need strong reasons to visit the country that didn’t include tourism.

A British government spokesman at the time said additional border controls seemed unnecessary as they were not welcomed.

Many have questioned whether this move could make much of a difference, given that Omicron is already sweeping France at this point.

Travelers traveling from the UK to France should keep in mind that local vaccine passport regulations change starting Saturday (Photo: Getty Images)

On 30 December, France said it was suspending one of its rules to allow British nationals to travel through the country by road and rail to get to their homes in other EU countries.

Restrictions were eased again in January, allowing Britons to pursue economic activities that required an on-site presence that could not be postponed.

After yesterday’s weekly ministerial meeting, French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal said the rules would be relaxed in the next few days.

When the ban was introduced, he said: “If the same situation continues, it is the dominant Omicron variant in France. Of course we will continue to relax restrictions.

Lemoyne, confirming the changes this morning, tweeted: We are easing entry requirements from the UK to France for vaccinated travelers.

< 24h negative test will be requested at the end of persuasive reasons and at the beginning of quarantine upon arrival.

The decree is due tomorrow morning and takes effect immediately.

UK Travel Minister Grant Shapps tweeted this morning. I just spoke with my opposite number @Djebbari_JB. He confirmed that France would lift the ban on British tourists, given the UK’s declining infection rate. A negative corona test is still required.

Vacationers traveling to France should keep in mind that local vaccine passport regulations change from Saturday.

A full immunization certificate is required for legal access to public transport services, public places, bars and restaurants.

Negative Covid-19 test results are no longer sufficient, and everyone over the age of 18 will need a booster dose to be considered a complete vaccination.

