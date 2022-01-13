UK and India to start trade talks after Brexit





Thursday, January 13, 2022 12:01 AM

A trade deal with India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, will be Britain’s major post-Brexit prize.

Britain officially kicks off negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal with India at an event in New Delhi today.

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan will make an official presentation alongside Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who will outline the parameters of the meeting.

Negotiations can be difficult as India has not signed free trade agreements with other countries in years and may have concerns about UK food safety standards.

The UK government hopes that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is willing to hold an official meeting so a new trade deal can be reached.

“By 2050, India will be the third largest economy in the world with a middle class with nearly 250 million shoppers,” Trevelyan said.

“We want to open up this huge new market for great UK producers and manufacturers in industries ranging from food and beverage to service and automotive.”

The UK’s main request in the negotiations is to increase opportunities for UK companies, particularly the service industry, to operate in India.

Trevelyan will also ask India to cut the 150% tariff on British whiskey and the 125% tariff on British cars.

In return, the Modi government will increase market access for farmers to sell meat products in the UK and will want more visas for Indian nationals.

Octopus Energy enters India after announcing an eco-friendly energy contract with Sterlite Power

Miles Celic, CEO of the CityUK Business Lobby Group, said: As both the UK and Indian economies are driven by exciting and innovative service industries, all trade agreements should reflect this and strive to provide stronger two-way investment and trade in services. It is also an opportunity to show our genuine ambition to open new horizons on cross-border service issues and improve global trade in services.”

