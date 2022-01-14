UK less than 100,000 daily Covid cases for first time in three weeks





In the government’s latest daily figure, an additional 99,652 cases of Covid-19 were recorded, with 270 deaths.

It is the first time since December 21 that there are less than 100,000 daily confirmed cases.

The number of deaths within 28 days after testing positive fell from 335 on Thursday and 398 on Wednesday.

UK government statistics show that a total of 151,612 people have died within 28 days of testing positive in the UK since the pandemic began.

According to figures on Friday, there were 36 additional Covid deaths and 12,491 additional cases reported in London in the last 24 hours.

The UK’s Covid figure, released Friday by the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA), is between 1.1 and 1.5, slightly wider than last week’s estimate of 1.2-1.5.

An R or reproductive number between 1.1 and 1.5 means that 10 infected people infect 11 to 15 other people on average.

This means that the number of infectious diseases is not diminishing, but continues to increase.

According to the British government daily statistics, a total of 52,051,876 primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been delivered to the UK as of January 13th.

This is an increase of 20,521 cases from the previous day. About 47,836,785 second doses were delivered, an increase of 32,197.

A total of 36,191,724 boosters and 3rd doses were provided, an increase of 111,849 cases per day.

Health Minister Sajid Javid told Commons on Friday about changing the quarantine period in the UK: It was built to help these people safely leave quarantine.

After reviewing all the evidence, we have decided to reduce the minimum self-isolation period in the UK to 5 days.

Starting on Monday, people can test twice before leaving quarantine at the start of Day 6.

These two tests are critical to this well-rounded plan, and Id urge everyone to use the capabilities built through testing to restore freedom to this country while keeping everyone safe.

