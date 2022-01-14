British government staff hold party as Queen mourns alone: ​​Report | Boris Johnson News





According to the newspaper, there were two rallies on the closed Downing Street on the eve of Prince Phillips’ funeral in April 2021.

Claims that there is a party to lift more lockdowns in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office are fueling public outrage in the UK.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday that two drinking parties were held at Johnson’s residence on April 16, 2021, in violation of social gathering restrictions imposed by the then-enforced coronavirus restrictions.

Johnson was at the Checkers Country House that day, the newspaper reported.

It is said that 30 people attended the event and enjoyed drinking and dancing. The meeting was said to have been held together in Downing Street Gardens before it ended in the early hours of the morning.

The next day, Elizabeth bid farewell to 99-year-old Prince Philip. The image of a monarch sitting alone in a church at the memorial service of her deceased husband was one of Britain’s most naked images under virus restrictions.

Party workers went to a nearby supermarket to fill their bags and use their laptops to play music in the basement of Downing Street, and the Prime Minister’s young son broke a swing swing, the Telegraph reported, citing anonymity. witness.

At the time, Britons were not allowed to socialize indoors, except with their families or the so-called support bubble. People can socialize outdoors but in groups of up to 6 people or two households of any size.

Johnson’s office apologized to Elizabeth on Friday after the parties’ reports were made. I am deeply sorry for my motherland and what happened during the period of No. 10. [Downing Street] A spokesperson for the prime minister told reporters that he had apologized to the royal palace.

PM under mounting pressure

After an overwhelming victory in the 2019 presidential election, Prime Minister Johnson faces the most serious crisis in his presidency since a series of scandals as reports of lockdown-breaking gatherings rise.

The prime minister admitted on Wednesday that he had attended a drinking party at his official residence in May 2020 and apologized.

British police said Thursday they will not investigate the incident on Downing Street unless an ongoing internal government investigation uncovers evidence of a potential crime.

Opponents demanded Johnson’s resignation, and the 57-year-old cast as a con artist who demanded that the British abide by some of the strictest rules in peacetime history while he and his staff were partying.

A minority of his Conservatives, but a growing number of people, have responded to these demands for fear of lasting damage to the election prospects.

Johnson has previously provided various explanations for the parties, including denying that they broke the rules.

In recent days, he has acknowledged public outrage over the government’s apparent hypocrisy.

