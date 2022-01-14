Coronavirus infections in US migrant detention centers rise 520% ​​in 2022





The number of coronavirus infections among immigrants held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers has risen 520% ​​since the start of 2022, prompting calls for intensification of vaccination efforts and the release of detainees.

As of Thursday, 1,766 immigrants were being monitored or isolated in ICE detention centers due to confirmed coronavirus infections, a more than six-fold jump from Jan. 3, when there were 285 active cases , according to government statistics.

The number of detainees with active COVID-19 cases represents 8% of the 22,000 immigrants ICE currently holds in its network of 200 detention centers, county jails and for-profit jails.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 32,000 immigrants have tested positive for the coronavirus while in ICE custody, according to agency data. ICE has so far reported 11 inmate deaths linked to the coronavirus.

The recent spike in COVID cases at ICE detention sites comes amid the rapid nationwide spread of the Omicron variant, which has been shown to be more transmissible than other strains of the virus.

A senior ICE official who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity defended the agency’s response to the pandemic, saying it expected an increase in infections from the Omicron variant. The official noted that ICE requires immigrants to undergo testing and a 14-day quarantine upon entering a detention center.

In a statement on Friday, ICE said the coronavirus positivity rate in some of its detention centers “is lower – in some places significantly lower – than in the local community due to strict testing and quarantine protocols. in place”.

But the sharp rise in infections has reignited concerns about ICE’s inmate vaccination campaign, a significant vaccine refusal rate, frequent facility-to-facility transfers and the agency’s decision to keep prisoners in custody. thousands of immigrants with underlying medical conditions.

According to unpublished ICE data obtained by CBS News, 48,246 inmates received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. As of Jan. 5, 671 immigrants detained by ICE had received a booster shot, which the agency said it began offering in late November.

A barbed wire fence is shown behind a sign in English and Spanish in a recreation yard used by detainees during a media tour of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Detention Center, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 , in Tacoma, Washington. Ted S. Warren/PA

“Booster distribution is low because the average length of stay for ICE detainees is about a month, well below eligibility criteria,” the agency said. “For example, if a person receives their primary shot while in ICE detention, most people are no longer in ICE detention when they become eligible to receive a booster 2-6 months later. .”

While the number of ICE detainees who have received a vaccine has more than doubled since August 2021, the agency did not specify how many immigrants currently in custody are vaccinated.

The 48,246 people who received a coronavirus vaccine in detention also represent only a third of the 141,000 immigrants who entered ICE detention after July 2021, when the agency received its first federal allocation of vaccines. for inmates, according to an analysis of government data.

Prior to July 2021, ICE relied on state and local vaccine allocations to vaccinate a limited number of immigrants in its custody, a strategy heavily criticized by advocates and public health experts.

According to unpublished ICE records, 37.6% of immigrants the agency offered the vaccine turned it down.

Citing inmate testimony, public health experts and lawyers said mistrust of government, misinformation, lack of educational materials and wider societal hesitancy about vaccines could be reasons driving immigrants to refuse vaccination while in detention in the United States.

“Making vaccines available to inmates is essential, but it must be coupled with effective education and counseling to overcome skepticism and confusion about COVID and vaccinations,” Scott Allen, a medical doctor, told CBS News. specializing in the medical treatment of migrants detained in the United States.

Allen, who also advises the Department of Homeland Security on prison conditions, added, “As with anyone else, a decision to accept or refuse a vaccination involves informed consent, so education health and individual counseling must be part of the strategy to increase vaccination coverage by prisoners.”

The senior ICE official said the agency translated vaccination consent forms into Spanish, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese and Punjabi.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) remains committed to enforcing CDC guidelines and providing vaccine education that ensures those in our care and custody can make an informed choice during this global pandemic,” the agency said in a statement.

Lawyers across the country have also urged ICE to release immigrants with medical conditions. Several attorneys have reported that clients with conditions ranging from inflammatory bowel syndrome and diabetes to post-traumatic stress disorder have been denied release due to criminal history.

According to government records provided to attorneys in a federal court case, there were 5,200 immigrants in ICE detention at the end of December whose health conditions or age put them at higher risk of becoming seriously ill or to die if they contract the coronavirus.

“The number of medically vulnerable people detained by ICE is shocking,” Eunice Cho, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union who focuses on detention issues, told CBS News. “The Biden administration needs to look very quickly and carefully at who they are detaining and be very aggressive to make sure they release people to the safety of their homes.”

An inmate waits for treatment at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in Adelanto, Calif., in this 2019 file photo. Chris Carlson/AP

The senior ICE official noted that the agency released thousands of at-risk detainees due to its own pandemic-era policies and federal court orders. ICE is also considering whether detained immigrants could pose a threat to “public safety” if released, the official added.

As of Thursday, the official said, there had been no coronavirus-related hospitalizations of immigrants detained at the 21 detention centers directly served by ICE Health Service Corps, the agency’s medical arm. The official did not provide hospitalization data for the dozens of other detention centers used by ICE.

Unlike federal or state prison systems, ICE detention is, legally, a civil procedure designed to ensure that the government has custody of noncitizens it seeks to deport due to immigration violations.

Those detained by ICE include migrants who have recently crossed the southern border, asylum seekers, permanent residents convicted of deportable crimes and other non-citizens, including unauthorized immigrants arrested in due to a criminal record.

About 76% of the 22,000 immigrants currently detained by ICE do not have criminal records and many of them were transferred from custody at the US border, according to government figures. The remaining 24% have criminal convictions or charges pending.

Deviating from broader Trump-era deportation priorities, the Biden administration has sought to narrow the scope of ICE arrests, directing officers to focus on detaining border crossers, recognized non-citizens guilty of serious crimes and immigrants considered a threat to national security.

Prison conditions and medical services at ICE facilities have come under heavy criticism during and before the pandemic, including from government watchdogs. A September 2021 report from the DHS Inspector General found that the ICE detention centers inspected were not following all coronavirus mitigation protocols.

Unknown COVID vaccine timeline for ICE detention… 08:23

Unlike ICE, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has not routinely provided coronavirus testing or vaccinations to migrants in its custody during the pandemic, arguing that its detention centers are designed for detention. short term.

CBP has instead relied on nonprofit groups to test the migrants it releases. It was only last month that the agency began offering vaccines to a limited number of migrants enrolled in Migrant Protection Protocols (MPPs), a Trump-era policy that forces them to wait in Mexico. their asylum hearings.

“COVID-19 vaccination for migrants detained by CBP is provided only to MPP registrants and is administered by contract staff from the Department of Health and Human Services,” the agency said in a statement.

Citing the “unprecedented” spread of the Omicron variant, Allen, the public health expert, urged the government to take several steps to protect migrants in its custody.

“The government has an absolute responsibility to protect those it detains, as well as staff and surrounding communities, from a serious threat such as COVID using all reasonable tools, including education, reduction of population, testing, masks and vaccinations, including boosters,” he said. noted.

More from Camilo Montoya-Galvez

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter at CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers politics and immigration policy.

