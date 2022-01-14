Cazoo UK Open advances to 16 Rileys amateur qualifiers





The 2022 Cazoo UK Open offers 16 amateur athletes a chance to qualify for a spot at Butlin’s Minehead Resort in March through the Rileys qualifiers.

The 160-player UK Open presents action across eight stages of one of the most popular TV events each year, traditionally PDC stars joined by rising names and unknown amateur talent.

Rileys Sports Bars across England will host qualifiers in January and February to give players a chance to compete at the UK Open from 4-6 March.

A total of 16 knockouts will be played, with each winner playing from Minehead and will advance to Round 1 on Friday, March 4th.

Participation in the Rileys Amateur Qualifiers is open to all players 16 years of age and older on the event date, not PDC Tour cardholders.

Entry fee is 10 per event and must be done online via this link. Entries for each event close at 1700 GMT the day before the specific event. A player may participate in more than one Rileys Amateur Qualifier.

Players must register for certain events between 1000-1200 GMT and play starts at 1230 GMT.

2022 Cazoo UK OpenRileys Amateur Qualifier Dates and Venue Saturday 29 January Rileys ChorltonRileys London Victoria

Sunday, January 30th Riley Chester

Saturday, February 5th Rileys Nottingham

Saturday 12 FebruaryRileys NorwichRileys LiverpoolRileys SolihullRileys South Benfleet

Sunday, February 13th Rileys Coventry

Saturday, February 19Rileys ChorltonRileys HarlowRileys NorwichRileys LiverpoolRileys Solihull

Sunday, February 20Rileys ChesterRileys Coventry

Please note: Each venue has a maximum number of entries. All games are played on 7 legs of 501, straight start and double finish. Winners of the Rileys Amateur Qualifiers will receive a Cazoo UK Open shirt, which must be worn in all matches of the event. See www.rileys.co.uk/tournaments for full terms & conditions.

