



Anne Scullas, who is charged with the murder of Harry Dunn, will no longer face a hearing next week to continue an “ongoing discussion” with the British prosecutor’s office.

American citizens were scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court via a video link on Tuesday.

Sekulas, the wife of a US diplomat, is accused of causing Dunn’s death in a dangerous driving after a fatal road crash outside US base RAF Croton in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019.

Mr. A, 44, was allowed to leave the UK 19 days after the conflict, after the US government insisted on diplomatic immunity on her behalf.

Decided to claim Sacoolas in December 2019.

A statement from the prosecution’s investigation said: “According to the engagement between the parties, a hearing to be held at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 18 has become vacant.

“This is to enable an ongoing discussion between CPS and Anne Sacoolas’ legal representative.

“Mrs Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial. It is very important that there are no reports, comments or sharing of information online that could affect the proceedings in any way.”

Image: Harry Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, fought for Sacoolas to face the British court.

“We have full confidence in the prosecution and will be waiting to hear from you about further circumstances in the near future,” said Rad Seiger, spokesperson for the Dunn family.

“Harry’s family was clearly looking forward to the hearing on Tuesday, so hopefully an agreement will be reached sooner.”

“It is very important to their mental health that justice and lockdown are achieved as soon as possible.”

Dawn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, 19, said her family was “very emotional and overwhelmed” when she heard the news last December that Sakulas would face criminal prosecution in the UK.

