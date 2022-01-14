UK Facebook Faces Billion Dollar Litigation Alleging User Data Abuse | UK News





Britain’s Facebook has been sued for billions of pounds alleging data abuse by more than 44 million users.

Competition law expert Dr. Liza Lovdahl Gormsen has launched a class action lawsuit against Facebook’s parent company, Meta, in the Court of Competition Appeals.

0:41 Competition law expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen told Ian King Live that Facebook users are not being compensated for providing data essential to the platform’s business model.

The legal action claims that social networking sites have used their market power to force users to agree to terms that will allow them to monetize their data with billions of dollars, but users have not earned any monetary returns.

Facebook used the same mechanisms as the Facebook Pixel to collect data on and off its own platform. Facebook Pixel is an advertising tool that third-party websites can use to monitor how users behave on the site.

This claim calls this an “unfair deal.”

This is the UK’s first legal action against Meta and calls for financial compensation to Facebook users in the UK between 1 October 2015 and 31 December 2019, with an estimated over 44 million people.

Dr Lovdahl Gormsen said: “In the 17 years since Facebook was created, it is the only social network in the UK where you can definitely connect with friends and family in one place.

“But Facebook had a dark side. Facebook abused its market power to impose unfair conditions on the average British, giving them the power to misuse their personal data.

“I started this case to insure billions of pounds in damages to the 44 million Britons whose data was misused by Facebook.”

“People can use our service for free,” a meta spokesperson said.

“They choose our service because we provide value to them and they have meaningful control over what information they share with whom on the Meta platform.

“We’ve invested heavily in creating tools that allow them to do just that.”

