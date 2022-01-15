The most expensive private license plate sold in the UK





A lot of people decide to pour their hard-earned money into a fancy car, but so are the license plates of cars.

Personalized license plates can be a car accessory, but that doesn’t stop people from emptying their bank accounts to get the perfect license plate.

For most people, license plates are short and may have your initials, favorite number or birthday, and at first glance they look like regular license plates.

Not only that, but many times they can be incredibly rational. It costs only a few hundred pounds to have a license plate you want to show off to the world.

But the Top 10 Most Expensive License Plates couldn’t get any further than that. It consists of two or three letters, and each letter is more expensive than the average house price.

Here is the full list:

25 0 – 518,480

XI – 502 500

GI – 500,000

RR I – 472,000

FI – 440,625

City – 404,063

ID – 352,411

IS – 340,000

Mississippi – 331,500

GB I – 325,000

First of all, there is the ’25 0′ which in 2014 costs an astonishing 518,480.

‘XI’ and ‘GI’ also cost at least £500,000, and both are currently valued at $1 million.

Then, in 2018, the ‘RR I’, which cost 427,000 won, was created and classified as one of the most special license plates in the world.

‘FI’ was only 440,625 in 2008 and is now valued at 10 million. Probably because it has to do with Formula One racing.

Personalized license plates may be a love/hate accessory, but they give drivers a chance to see their car as unique (Image: Manchester Evening News)

‘SI’ was the first license plate issued in Scotland, selling for 404,063. It is now worth over a million pounds.

The next edition ‘1 D’ was purchased in 2009 by a Lebanese real estate developer for 352,411 as a gift for his wife.

If the plate is sold again, there is a suspicion that one of the members of One Direction will be able to purchase it.

The eighth plate is an ‘IS’ plate sold for 340,000 in March 2010, and is the only plate currently not registered on the vehicle.

The M 1 was the ninth most expensive plate sold in the UK. It was purchased in 2006 for 331,500 and now belongs to the front of the Bentley Flying Spur.

The patriotic GB 1 is the 10th most expensive plate sold in the UK. It sold for 325,000 to a private buyer and is currently attached to a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

According to a list ranked by StressFreeCarRental.com, some people are willing to pay, if not as much as the price of a car on the license plate.

A spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com said: While it may surprise some to know that someone is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on custom license plates, it is actually quite common.

There are several reasons why people bounce. Some for fun, some for business, and many see it as a worthwhile investment.

Whatever the reason, it’s always fun to discover custom license plates while driving a car while telling the story of the person driving it.

