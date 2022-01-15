What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: January 14, 2022





Happy Friday and welcome to this weekend’s recap of what’s new on Netflix in the UK (mostly Ireland). There are 20 new releases, so let’s take a look at all the new stuff on Netflix UK last week.

This week is so light-hearted, you might be wondering what else will come later this month.

In terms of removal, we recommend watching the following titles before you leave Netflix UK for the next 7 days.

Bad Day for the Cut (2017) – Departs January 18 Countdown to Death: Pablo Escobar (2017) – Departs January 21 The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2019) – Departs January 21 Netflix UK’s Best New Movies & Shows This Week

Now let’s take a look at our three favorite new releases from Netflix UK.

After Life (Season 3)

Cast: Ricky Jervis, Tom Basden, Tony Way, Diane Morgan, Mandeep Dylan, David Bradley

It’s time to say goodbye to Andy (played by Ricky Gervais) in the final season of the series where we both laugh and cry.

We have followed over the past few years as Tony struggles to overcome the devastating loss he has suffered with his wife, who died of cancer. Can he reconcile and get his life back on track?

Night Hunter (2018)

Director: David Raymond Cast: Henry Cavill, Ben Kingsley, Alexandra Daddario, Stanley Tucci, Brendan Fletcher, Minka Kelly

The Wolf of Wall Street usually deserves to make it to the top list, as it’s only been a week or so since the movie was removed, but we’ll focus on Night Hunter instead.

Here’s what to expect from this film starring Henry Cavill of The Witcher.

“A detective’s pursuit of a serial killer intersects with a vigilante’s quest to punish a sex offender when there are dizzying twists and turns.”

House (2022) N

Director: Emma De Swaffe, Mark James Rawls, Nicky Lindros von Barr, Paloma Baeza Cast: Mia Goth, Jarvis Cocker, Susan Wacoma, Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Goode, Claudio Blakely

As far as we suspect the movie could be one of the biggest hidden gems of 2022, and in fact, the entire Netflix Original library is the new animated film The House.

Three stories from the fantastic director revolve around a unique house, set in stop motion. It’s hard to explain what the specific appeal of this film is, but the reviews are shining like this. Try it!

Full list of new movies on Netflix UK this week

All titles listed below were added between January 8th and January 14th, 2022.

10 New Movies To Netflix UK This Week Brazen (2022) N Dear Mother (2021) N Fatuma (2018) How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (2022) N Maiden (2019) Night Hunter (2018) The Copier (2022) N The House (2022) N The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) This Is Not A Comedy (2022) N 10 New TV Shows Added To Netflix UK This Week After Life (Season 3) N Animal Park (Season 1-2) Archives 81 (Season 1) N Armed and Deadly (Season 1-2) Cheer (Season 2) N Newton’s Cradle (Season 1) N The Ultimate Braai Master (Season 1) N Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankane (Season 1) N

What are you watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments.

