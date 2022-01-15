Early warning systems warned North Korean missile could hit US: report





Initial telemetry readings from the United States suggested that a North Korean missile launched earlier this week could strike as far as the coast of California or the Aleutian Islands before US and North American defense commands determine quickly that those initial readings were incorrect, CNN reported, citing two familiar sources. .

In the early morning local time in North Korea on Tuesday, the country launched a missile that initial readings suggested could hit the United States but actually landed in the sea between Japan and China. Sources believe the missile was designed to avoid missile defenses and was similar to a hypersonic glide, according to CNN.

While it later became clear that the missile would not hit the United States and initial readings were rejected by NORAD, some West Coast combat was blocked by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday after noon when the missile was launched.

As a precaution, the FAA temporarily suspended departures at some West Coast airports on Monday evening. Full operations resumed in less than 15 minutes. The FAA regularly takes precautionary measures. We are reviewing the process around this ground stop as we do after all of these events, the FAA said in a statement.

A US lawmaker who spoke to CNN and was briefed on the events said defense officials did not immediately have a good idea of ​​the missiles’ capabilities and called the situation surrounding the launch ugly.

NORAD followed established procedures to gather information and coordinate with other military commands, allies and security partners. NORAD has determined that there is no credible threat and therefore has not issued a missile threat warning against Canada or the United States,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby John said. Kirby false flag operation to invade Ukraine Biden’s defense chief voices support for Ukraine in appeal MORE said in a statement.

“NORAD is committed to working closely with our interagency partners to ensure they understand normal process and procedures. We refer to the FAA’s statement that they initiated a ground stop of less than 15 minutes as a precaution and are reviewing the process for their decision,” he continued. .

The revelations come as North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles on Friday, which South Korea detected. The United States, along with Albania, France, Ireland, Japan and the United Kingdom, previously issued a joint statement earlier this week condemning the North Korean missile launches.

We call the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] to refrain from further destabilizing actions, to abandon its banned WMD and ballistic missile programs and to engage in meaningful dialogue towards our common goal of complete denuclearization, the statement said.

