Exclusive talk about that Downing Street party





According to The Telegraph, which The Telegraph makes available, Downing Street employees drank until the early hours during two exit ceremonies the night before Prince Phillips’ social-distancing funeral.

On the evening of Friday 16 April 2021, Britain was in a period of public mourning. Union flags hang from half-masts in government buildings across Westminster to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, last week.

As the country enters phase two of a strict lockdown roadmap banning indoor mixing, mourners have been instructed not to leave the flowers due to the coronavirus threat. To reduce the risk of transmission through physical signatures, we have put together a letter of condolences online.

The prince’s coffin was placed overnight in the private chapel at Windsor Castle. The next day, the queen bid farewell to her 73-year-old husband, with a black mask covering her face. As social distancing was enforced, she was sitting alone.

But on that Friday evening, Downing Street was very different. Advisors and officials gathered after work for two separate events to commemorate the departure of the two colleagues.

One was James Slack, Johnson’s Director of Communications. He served as two Conservative prime ministers, rarely carried over from Theresa May’s days, but left after four years to become the newspaper’s deputy editor. The other was one of Johnson’s personal photographers.

‘An undeniable party’

Witnesses told the Telegraph what had happened. I drank a lot, and occasionally guests danced. According to one source, the rallies continued into the late night, well past midnight.

According to one person who was there, they were clearly a party.

It is not only because of public grief that the disclosure of a rally in the heart of the government the night before Duke’s funeral is problematic, but also because of the clearly defined Covid restrictions in place at the time.

The government’s own guidelines are: No socializing indoors except for family or support bubbles. You can meet in groups of 6 or 2 households outdoors, including in the garden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/01/13/two-parties-held-downing-street-queen-country-mourned-death/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos