Storm Reid in HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’ as Riley – Deadline





The Euphoria and A Wrinkle in Time actress Storm Reid will join the adaptation of HBO’s The Last of Us series, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, Deadline has learned. The series, based on the wildly popular 2013 PlayStation game of the same name, hails from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann.

Based on Naughty Dog’s award-winning video game, The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization was destroyed by a deadly virus. Hardened survivor Joel (Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone into the Fireflies, a cure-seeking organization. What starts out as a small job quickly becomes a brutal and harrowing journey as they both must cross the United States and depend on each other for survival.

Reid will play the role of Riley Abel. She is an orphan growing up in the post-apocalyptic city of Boston. In The Last of Us: Left Behind, a DLC of the original video game Riley (originally voiced by Yaani King) accompanies and survives with her best friend Ellie before she meets Joel.

The Last of Us cast also includes Anna Torv, TLOU voice actress Merle Dandrige, Nick Offerman, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Pierce and Murray Bartlett.

Kantemir Balagov is directing the pilot episode of The Last of Us, a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog are producing the television series, based on the video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for PlayStation platforms.

Druckmann and Mazin write and executive produce; Carolyn Strauss is also executive producing with Naughty Dog President Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions as well as Rose Lam.

Reid, whose additional credits include When They See Us and The Bravest Knight, caused a stir with his work in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time. In the 2018 film, she appeared alongside Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine. In 2019, she joined the cast of HBO’s Euphoria as Gia Bennett, Zendaya’s Rue’s younger sister. She has since appeared in The Invisible Man and The Suicide Squad. His upcoming projects include Darby Harper Wants You To Know, the next installment in the Searching franchise, and One Way.

She is represented by CAA, Management 360 and Felker Toczek Suddleson and Abramson.

