Daily UK Covid cases were reported 99,652, down 44% in just one week.





As the number of cases continues to decline after the festive peak, the mortality rate appears to rise as the data paint a staggering picture during the omicron variant wave.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the UK has increased by 99,652 in the last 24 hours, a decrease of 44% in the last 7 days.

An additional 270 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

As the number of cases continues to decline after the festive peak, the mortality rate appears to rise as the data paint a mixed picture during the micron wave.

A number of rules that the British have become accustomed to may start to change as large corporations are increasingly reducing sick leave for unvaccinated people and hospital trusts across the country are declaring a grave case.

This may include quarantine periods, attending large events and testing for coronavirus.

Behind-the-scenes photos show life in the Covid ward at Royal Preston Hospital.

That’s because Downing Street was once again exposed for parties during the coronavirus lockdown period. There was an event just hours before the Queen sat alone at her husband’s funeral.

The subsequent aftermath and public outrage against Boris Johnson could be detrimental to future compliance with the restrictions needed to protect Britain from Covid.

Currently in the UK, people who have been vaccinated in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 must undergo a daily lateral flow test for seven days instead of quarantine.

The government has now announced that this requirement can be reduced after announcing that the quarantine period has been reduced to five days (see bottom of this article).

10-day quarantine period can be shortened (

“According to today’s announcement, the government will also consider guidelines for contacts with COVID-19, including recommendations for contacts who have been fully vaccinated to take LFD daily for 7 days,” the government said in a statement.

We haven’t specified a date when the changes can go into effect.

Sajid Javid hinted on Thursday that coronavirus passports for nightclubs and large venues (meaning they have been vaccinated or recently tested negative) could soon be scrapped in the UK.

Representative Tory, Alicia Kearns, has requested that domestic certifications be stopped as soon as possible.

The Minister of Health said, “As for the issues raised over domestic certification, I must say that I share the instinctive discomfort of my esteemed friends.

I want to convince her. The House of Representatives as far as I’m concerned we’re pretty sure we won’t be maintaining domestic certification for a while longer than absolutely necessary.

The UK’s Plan B rules, which include the Covid pass, are currently set to expire on January 26th. This is arguably the “fastest chance”.

However, government sources said Javids’ words should not be construed to mean that the Covid Pass ends on that date.

