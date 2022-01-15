



London The UK and the EU have agreed to intensify discussions next week on how to ease the burden imposed by the post-Brexit trade rules on Northern Ireland’s businesses and people amid signs of warm relations between London and Brussels.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has been in charge of the Brexit portfolio since last month, spoke to European Commission Vice-Chairman and Brexit pointman Maro for a first-in-a-kind discussion on new rules affecting trade between Northern Ireland and the UK. Welcome to Maro efovi.

These rules are set out in the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, which aims to protect the EU single market while avoiding the politically sensitive border between the region and the Republic of Ireland.

Truss and efovi met Thursday and Friday at Chevening House, the foreign secretary’s villa in Kent, and were photographed walking through the gardens together.

In a joint statement on Friday, the two sides addressed the meeting in a friendly atmosphere and pointed to the shared aspiration for a positive relationship between the EU and the UK, based on our common beliefs in freedom and democracy.

After taking over responsibility for Brexit after the sudden resignation of former British Brexit Minister David Frost, the Truss made improving relations with the EU a top priority, calling for pragmatism in Brussels and threatening to suspend parts of the protocol. No issues flagged in the UK have been reached.

We have a constructive dialogue with the EU. Truss said in an integrated broadcast clip that he would enter into intensive negotiations to find a negotiated solution to solve these very real problems for the people of Northern Ireland.

I think there is a deal to be done. I want to make progress. She said obviously if we don’t make enough progress we will have to look at alternatives, but my absolute wish is to get a deal that works for Northern Irish people.

British officials said Truss is investing a lot of energy in building good and constructive relationships with efovi who want to re-establish their relationship and get off to a good start.

The joint statement and photo are signs of a closer relationship after months of escalating tensions under Frost’s leadership.

Before boarding the train back to Brussels, efovi was grateful for Truss’ hospitality and emphasized that it was time to fix the problem.

EU and UK officials are set to hold an intensive meeting next week ahead of another meeting between efovi and Truss on 24 January.

