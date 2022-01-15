Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Plan B restrictions are lifted as Boris Johnson plans a counterattack.

Boris Johnson will lift Plan B Covid restrictions as he plans a leadership counterattack amid growing claims by parties violating the lockdown.

In the UK, it is widely expected that coronavirus passports and telecommuting guidelines within Whitehall will be lifted from January 26th, with some rules on face masks to be announced this week, although some rules may remain. Read the full story.

2. EXCLUSIVE: Women who wrote government covid rules had drinks during Christmas restrictions

A woman who led a government unit tasked with drafting COVID-19 restrictions could be revealed to have been fired from her job for being drunk during Christmas lockdown.

On December 17, 2020, dozens of officials from the Cabinet Office Covid-19 Task Force attended the event to commemorate the resignation of then-Secretary-General Kate Josephs, The Telegraph said. Read the full story.

3. Princess Beatrice embroiled in Prince Andrew’s rape case

Princess Beatrice was not officially involved in her father’s sexual assault on Friday night.

Sources close to the family said the 33-year-old Duke of York was ready to be summoned as a key witness after alleging that the 33-year-old Duke of York was with his daughter at the Walking’s Pizza Express at night in the heart of the claim. against him. Read the full story.

4. MI5 was kicked out for fear that a Chinese spy was grooming an emerging MP.

MI5 halted the operation of Chinese spies after she concluded that her main Westminster contacts were yesterday’s, as she believed she was targeting a new generation of future British leaders.

Christine Ching Kui Lee, who was expelled as a Communist Party agent by MI5, was afraid of grooming a candidate for the National Assembly for China to wield influence in British politics. Read the full story.

5. When faced with sanctions or abandoning the tsar’s ambitions to invade Ukraine, Ben Wallace warns Vladimir Putin.

Ben Wallace accused Vladimir Putin of harboring the tsar’s ambitions and said an invasion of Ukraine would impose severe economic sanctions.

The defense minister made his comments after significant talks this week between NATO and Russia failed to find a solution to the Kremlin’s increasingly threatening actions against its neighbors. Read the full story.

