Calls for British Prime Minister to resign over blockade party | News





New revelations show that employees at the British Prime Minister’s office had a wine break on Friday during the coronavirus lockdown.

Demands for the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are growing after more revelations that a regular party organized on Downing Street violated COVID-19 lockdown rules, Labor leader Kier Starmer said Johnson could not lead.

A new report in the Daily Mirror newspaper said the British Prime Minister saw employees drinking wine every Friday during the coronavirus pandemic and installed a specially purchased wine refrigerator for this.

A report from a British newspaper closes a hot week of revelations about a blockade violation on Downing Street, where Johnson’s office was forced to apologize to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.

On Wednesday, Johnson apologized to Congress for attending so-called business events at a time when social mixing was banned.

Drip Feed threatens Johnson’s reported plans to resume his precarious post as prime minister, starting with the easing of epidemic restrictions, which continues later this month.

Whether Johnson and his staff knowingly broke the law during the pre-closure period is a key question addressed in senior civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation, which can be reported back next week.

The Times reported that Gray was completely blinded by the latest revelations.

wine time friday

The Daily Mirror posted pictures of wine refrigerators being delivered to the back door on Downing Street in December 2020, and said employees would regularly fill their suitcases with alcohol.

Friday’s Wine Time was scheduled on an electronic calendar for about 50 employees of number 10, reporting that this was a clear violation of the ban on indoor socializing during the pandemic.

Johnson often stopped by for a chat after work, the newspaper quoted a source as saying:

When the PM tells you to relax, the source added, it’s basically okay.

Witnesses told the Telegraph newspaper that they drank alcohol, guests danced to the music, and a man was sent to a local shop carrying a suitcase to buy wine.

A Downinga spokeswoman said the government was awaiting an investigation by Grace to ascertain facts about the nature of the gathering during the pandemic. The results of the investigation will be made public soon, she added.

We hired 100 Boris Johnsons and had a party outside Downing Street.

The main channel is BACK early next week. pic.twitter.com/Pc9iNBrBGk

Jack (@Jaack) Jan 14, 2022

Downing Street’s Al Jazeeras Nadim Baba said many citizens were making fun of the prime minister as an excuse for party organization.

“There is public outrage against the Conservative Party,” he said.

We hear of increasingly loyal Conservatives sending angry emails to lawmakers, with some even canceling their membership, Baba said.

In a poll released on Friday, Labor, the leading opposition party, led the Conservatives by 10% at 42%.

Downing Street protests

On Friday, people in Johnson masks danced on Downing Street, demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation.

Two parties were held in April 2021 as the Queen prepares for the funeral of her 73-year-old husband, Prince Philip. Downinga sent a letter of apology to Buckingham Palace.

At least five Conservative lawmakers said they had submitted a letter calling for a vote of no confidence in Johnson, but reports indicate that Johnson plans to launch a Big Dog rescue operation to rescue his leadership.

Johnson’s allies have been touting his achievements in the office, including his delivery of Britain’s exit from the European Union. The Independent newspaper said he would oversee the cleanup of top staff.

But the opposition Labor Party, which has surged in polls since Partygate began to be exposed last month, said Johnson was unfit for office.

Labor leader Keir Starmer added that Johnson could not lead, saying the country was witnessing deception and the collapse of the prime minister in deception.

