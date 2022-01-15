



Weather charts suggest that some parts of Gloucestershire may see snow later this month.

Weather Forecast WXCharts, which provides international weather data, shows the county may see more winter showers in the last days of January as temperatures drop below freezing.

It follows a trend in northern England, such as Inverness, where 30 centimeters of snow can fall when mercury drops to -13C.

Jim Dale, chief meteorologist at British Weather Services, said next week will see cooler weather on January 25th after a much milder and more “quiet” period.

He urged people to remember that “winter isn’t over” because “the coldest time of the year” has yet to come.

In an interview with Express, he said: “As we near the end of the month, when the average annual temperature is low, what we are seeing is that high pressure is pulling south and west, allowing northeast airflow in.

“Then the last week of January, it could start snowing at the end of the month. We’re talking about January 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th.”

However, according to WXCharts, there will be no snow in Gloucestershire until Sunday, January 30th.

Clouds pour up to a centimeter of fluffy white matter into the county per hour, and blizzards last through the next day.

Map showing snowfall in the West Country on Sunday 30 January (Image: WXCharts)

The WXChart graphic shows the extent of snow clouds and suggests that Gloucester, Cheltenham, Stroud, Lydney and Thornbury will be swept away in the middle of the storm.

It seems to extend outward to Worcester to the north and Yorville to the south.

Meteorological Agency Southwest 5-day forecast

The forecast for the next five days is as follows:

Today (Saturday, January 15): Saturday will be more cloudy than recent in most areas. All initial fog patches must be cleared to leave shattered clouds and occasionally clear spells. A relatively mild feeling with a weak wind. Maximum temperature 11C.

Tonight: Clouds clear overnight and most areas remain dry, but there is a risk of a few showers for a while. It gets chilly with frost everywhere. Minimum temperature -1C

Sunday: Mostly dry, sunny but occasionally cloudy. A few sporadic showers may occur, but they will generally be mild. Maximum temperature 12C.

Monday-Wednesday Outlook: Partly sunny Monday after a cold and frosty start. Mostly cloudy, intermittently sunny on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It is somewhat mild and rather refreshing.

