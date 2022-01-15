Thousands of UK drivers could face 200 fines for rule change





Changes to highway codes mean drivers across the country could face huge fines.

Several new rules come into effect on January 29th and all UK drivers risk getting 200 fixed fine notices and 6 points of their license.

This includes tightening laws related to mobile phones. It’s already illegal to use a cell phone to text or make phone calls while driving, but that doesn’t seem to stop the horrible driving habits many of us have.

In line with the latest changes to the Highway Act, the law will prohibit drivers from scrolling through playlists, playing games, or taking photos and videos.

Drivers can still use hands-free devices when driving, but they must drive responsibly. This includes satellite navigation.

This changes according to a new study that estimates that 1.79 million drivers use mobile on the highway, Express reports.

Cameras that monitor cell phone use while driving are already installed on trails on highways.

A single camera captured the fearsome 15,000 drivers using their cell phones while driving. Don’t think the camera won’t get a clear image of you just because you’re driving faster. Latest technology up to 185 mph, in any weather conditions.

More stringent laws banning drivers from using mobile phones (Image: PA)

The trial estimated that 1 in 200 drivers use a cell phone while driving on the highway.

Using artificial intelligence (AI), a picture of every driver is taken to automatically detect rule breaker.

Past research by GoCompare has shown that harsher punishment reduces convictions.

Ryan Fulthorpe, auto insurance expert at GoCompare, said:

We hope that the ability to effectively punish those who break the rules will be a powerful deterrent to dangerous driving.

As a result, we hope to continue to see fewer crimes and safer roads.

The previous rule meant that cell phone laws could only be enforced by a police officer who witnessed a violation while driving with the offending driver. This meant that observations could be difficult, especially for HGVs.

Another important factor is that if you have a 4 or higher on your license, your car insurance premium increases by an average of 56%.

