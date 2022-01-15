7 of the most bizarre UK laws you’ve never heard of but may have violated





Most of us wouldn’t dream of breaking the law, but perhaps you already have a chance before you know it.

If you’ve ever been drunk or aggressively honked your car at a bar, it’s technically against the law.

Despite calls to repeal these outdated laws, they still exist today, reports HullLive.

Here are some of the strangest UK laws you may have violated.

1. Drunk at the bar

A lot of people feel guilty about drinking too much in their area, but it’s actually a crime to get drunk in a bar.

Section 12 of the Licensing Act of 1872 states that: In any licensed place… you will be punished if you are caught intoxicated.

In theory, you could be fined $200 if found intoxicated in a bar or other public place.

2. Selling alcohol to a drunken person

It is a crime to sell alcohol to a drunken or insane person.

Under the Licensing Act 2003, anyone who sells alcohol to an intoxicated person can get 90 fixed penalty notices from the police, up to 1,000 if they go to court.

Commercial real estate risks fines and loss of an alcohol license if its employees serve intoxicated customers.

3. After the funeral

After the funeral, there is no hesitation. (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

One of the saddest British laws states that no hesitation is allowed after a funeral is over.

In 2015, a man stayed an additional 20 minutes at his wife’s funeral and charged $160 for gravediggers to continue their work.

4. Impersonating a Police Officer

It is against the law to disguise yourself as a police officer or soldier. Even if it’s a fancy dress party or Halloween.

Under the Seamens and Soldiers False Characters Act 1906 and Police Act 1996, it is illegal to impersonate a police officer or soldier.

If caught, you may be sentenced to probation.

5. Knock on the door and run away

A man knocking on the door (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When we were young, many of us knocked on people’s doors and ran around before they answered.

The game has many names across the country and dates back to the 19th century.

However, while the game may seem like a harmless prank, playing it is against the law.

In 1839, it became illegal to “deliberately disturb a resident by pulling a doorbell, ringing, or knocking on a door without a legitimate excuse”.

6. Actively sound the horn

In the UK it is illegal to actively honk even if other drivers are behaving dangerously. Use of the horn must have a viable and reasonable intent.

If you honk your horn when you are angry or annoyed, you could be fined up to 1,000 fines.

It is also a crime to sound your horn between 11:30 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. when a vehicle is stationary or in a residential area.

7. Driving on icy roads

It is illegal to drive before all the ice has been removed from the windshield, and you may be subject to fines if you do not clear snow from the roof of your car before driving.

The law makes sense in that driving with icy windows or snow on the roof can potentially cause a road traffic accident.

These outdated laws are still in effect, and although unlikely, violating these laws could technically result in fines or even greater penalties.

