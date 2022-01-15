Protesters across the UK rally against police and crime bills | police





Protesters against police and crime legislation entering the final stages of the British Parliament have taken to city streets across the UK.

Police, crime, sentencing and court bills that human rights defenders have condemned as attacks on the right to protest are due to vote in the Senate on Monday.

Hundreds of murder bill protesters rallied in London on Saturday, with protests also taking place in cities including Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Plymouth.

In the capital, protesters marched from Holborn to the Houses of Parliament holding signs advocating the right to protest, and one protester carried a coffin with the words British Democracy Killed by Conservatives on its side. Many carried extinction rebellion flags.

Terry Matthews, 69, from South London, told PA Media. I think we are facing a really poignant attack on our freedom to express dissatisfaction with our government and our state and our right to protest. And it’s a really risky step to try.

Labor colleague Shami Chakravarti said in a speech to a crowd gathered in Parliament Square that protests against the bill were the biggest attack on the peaceful opposition. She said this right-wing dictatorship used to encourage Brexit protesters and statue-keepers when they were right for them.

Chakravarti denounced the British government as hypocritical, mocking other countries for bashing freedom of the press, revoking culture and repressing Britain’s fundamental rights. Freedom of the press is a two-way street. and you know what She said the ultimate cancellation culture does not come with tweets, along with a police baton and a prison sentence for nonviolent dissent.

A woman in women’s suffrage attire during a protest in Cardiff on Saturday. PHOTOGRAPH BY MATTHEW HORWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

A bill that opposes the bill gives police the power to ban marches and protests they consider seriously disruptive, including those deemed too loud. While gypsies, Romans and tourist communities are effectively criminalized as measures for living on land without a permit, police also have extended stop and search powers and can sentence up to 10 years in prison for damage to a memorial or statue.

It was announced Friday that Labor lawmakers in the Senate would oppose the last-minute amendment to the bill. Amendments added in November, focusing on new powers to control protests, include new crimes that lock up where protesters attach objects or each other, giving police powers to ban protests by designated individuals It’s possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jan/15/protesters-rally-across-uk-against-police-and-bill

