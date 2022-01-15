Tsunami advisory issued for US west coast after underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga





Atsunamiadvisory was issued for parts of the US Pacific Coast on Saturday morning after a dramatic eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga.

California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia are also expected to be affected, the National Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

Residents living near beaches, ports, marinas and other coastal areas should move away from shore and head inland or uphill, the bulletin adds.

The Berkeley Fire Department in California ordered a “mandatory evacuation” of the marina area Saturday morning, warning of waves of up to 3 feet at 7:30 a.m. local time.

In San Francisco, authorities are urging people on a beach, harbor, marina dock or pier to “not self-evacuate”. Instead, they should call 911 for evacuation assistance, as “strong and dangerous currents” are expected to impact these areas beginning at 8:10 a.m. local time, “and can last for several hours.” , the city’s emergency management department said in a statement. declaration.

In a tsunami advisory issued to coastal towns in Orange County, officials said “although no significant coastal flooding is expected, some areas may experience dangerous currents and tidal waves.”

“The impact of this tsunami will be stronger than normal currents and possibly higher than normal tidal surges along beaches,” the Orange County tsunami advisory reads.

A similar advisory was also issued for San Diego County.

In Hawaii, the PacificTsunamiWarning Center reported waves slamming ashore from one foot at Nawiliwili, Kauai, to 2.7 feet at Hanalei.

The National Weather Service had issued a tsunami advisory for Hawaii and lifted it around 8 a.m. local time after the state Emergency Management Agency and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that the wave amplitude had decreased.

However, small changes in sea level and strong or unusual currents can persist for several hours in some coastal areas, the National Weather Service tweeted.

“Remember that a tsunami is unlikely to look like a classic ‘breaking wave’; rather it is a massive surge of water that can rise rapidly and with great power,” the Agency tweeted. Hawaii Emergency Management.

The advisories were issued after the Hunga Tonga Hunga Haapai volcano erupted near Tonga early on Saturday, sending strong waves crashing onto its main island, Tongatapu.

The eruption lasted 10 to 15 minutes and threw ash plumes more than 8 miles high, according to the Tonga Geological Services.

A convoy of police and military evacuated Tonga’s King Tupou VI from his palace near the shore following the eruption, the Islands Business news site reported. He was one of many residents heading for the higher ground.

Tsunami warnings have also been issued for parts of Japan near the Pacific Ocean, including the Amami and Tokara Islands, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Scientists observed massive explosions, thunder and lightning near the volcano after it erupted early Friday, the Matangi Tonga news site reported.

It was the latest in a string of eruptions seen in the area since Friday morning.

More than 1,400 miles away in New Zealand, authorities warned of storm surges from the eruption. The National Emergency Management Agency said parts of the country could expect unusual strong currents and unpredictable shoreline surges.”

The New Zealand military also said it was monitoring the situation and remained on standby, ready to help if asked.

Tsunami warnings have also been issued for parts of Australia where waves several meters high have been seen on the Norfolk Islands off the country’s east coast.

Large waves were also seen in Vanuatu and other South Pacific countries.

