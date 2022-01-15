Boris Johnson’s ‘wine time Fridays’ – Employee #10 had a drink every week during the pandemic.





Downing Street employees held ‘Wine Time Friday’ during the pandemic, and Boris Johnson regularly witnessed the gathering.

The source told the Mirror that the prime minister encouraged his aides to unwind despite the lockdown rules banned indoor social activities.

The regular event was so popular that the staff even invested in 142 beverage refrigerators to keep bottles of white wine, prosecco and beer cool.

Reports of employees taking suitcases to the supermarket to buy alcohol ahead of the party on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral were not a one-time occurrence.

The source claimed that aides took turns visiting the local Tesco Metro in Westminster on Friday, carrying suitcases on wheels to refill a refrigerator with a capacity of 34 bottles.

A refrigerator that can hold 34 bottles of wine is being delivered to Downing Street.

On December 11, 2020, a surprising photo appeared of a cooler being delivered through the back door of Downing Street.

At the time, the rules forbade meeting indoors by two or more people from different households, except when reasonably necessary for the purpose of the job.

Downing Street apologized to Buckingham Palace last spring after it was revealed that more parties were being held in Hall 10 on the eve of Prince Phillips’ funeral.

Boris Johnson encouraged No10 employees to ‘disengage’ (

video:

British Parliament/AFP via Getty Imag)

See full story description

.

On April 16th, Downing Street had two exit calls for Johnson’s top spin doctor, James Slack, and the PM photographer.

It was just hours before the Queen sat sadly alone at St Georges Chapel in Windsor.

Wine Time Fridays are scheduled on the electronic calendar of approximately 50 No 10 employees each week between 4 and 7 PM.

A leaving party was held for James Slack.

video:

Dad)

It’s a long-standing tradition on Downing Street, including a former administration to help employees unwind on a busy weekend.

However, the event continued on many Fridays after restrictions were introduced to contain the coronavirus surge.

Although organized by the number 10 press, advisors from other parts of the building were added periodically.

Sources said that when strict mixing rules were in effect, one general attendee was Captain Steve Higham, then-PM’s defense adviser to the PM.

Royal Navy officers now command the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier, the largest battleship in Britain.

The Ministry of Defense declined to comment.

Sue Gray asks (

video:

Dad)

Whitehall Enforcer Sue Gray is investigating a person who violates the rules.

She has already suggested that she plans to criticize drinking culture across Downing Street and other government departments.

The occasional gatherings run until midnight, sources said, with up to 20 aides drinking wine and beer and playing games like Fictionary.

They were particularly popular from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021, when employees were exhausted from the strong coronavirus restrictions, the source said.

However, their popularity declined as the country began to open up and employees no longer had to rely on social interaction.

The prime minister is said to have attended a handful of gatherings at a time when indoor socializing was banned under lockdown rules.

Dominic Cummings left Downing Street in November 2020 (

video:

Dad)

This includes the event on November 13, 2020, when Dominic Cummings walked out of Exit 10 over a glass of wine and chatting with the team.

It was previously reported that the prime minister made a brazen speech about communications director Lee Cain leaving with the two posing with the Get Brexit Done boxing gloves.

At the time, Britain was at its peak in a second national lockdown, where for social reasons indoor mixing between households was not allowed.

But in the explosive revelations, No 10 insiders claimed that the prime minister frequently witnessed Friday’s wine hour on his way to his Downing Street apartment.

One source said: Boris would stop by and chat while drinking. It was the way up to his apartment, and the door was normally open. He knew it and encouraged it.

Another person added. As he walked, he could see everyone sitting there drinking.

He came and said, “Hello everyone, have you had a hard week? Emitting some steam? Oh good.

The idea that he didn’t know there was alcohol is completely nonsense. When the PM tells you to relax, it’s basically fine.

The humiliating apology to Buckingham Palace on Downing Street comes after the two left last spring the night before Prince Phillips’ funeral.

The Queen was sitting alone at Prince Philip’s funeral.

video:

Getty Images)

The staff drank and the drinkers danced to the music playing on their laptops, and someone was sent to a local store to fill their suitcases with wine.

According to the Telegraph, the party, which started indoors, was interrupted by a guest who became too raucous in the garden while continuing to swing PM’s son Wilfs.

At the time, government guidelines warned: No socializing indoors except for family or support bubbles.

You can meet in groups of 6 or 2 households outdoors, including in the garden.

A Downing Street spokesperson said of the retirement celebration, “It happened during a time of national mourning and we deeply regret that No10 apologized to the palace.”

I heard from the PM this week that 10th has to stay at the top and acknowledge that we have to take responsibility for things that aren’t right.

Labor leader Sir Kier Starmer has called for Boris Johnson’s resignation.

video:

Dad)

Labor leader Kier Starmer has called for the prime minister’s resignation.

He said: This shows how seriously Boris Johnson corrupted the premiership.

The Conservatives have disappointed Britain. It is not just an apology that the Prime Minister has to offer to the palace today. Boris Johnson should do a decent job and resign.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said, “Boris Johnson must personally apologize for the insults inflicted on her by the millions of mourners across the country who mourn the Queen and her loved ones.

He should also use the opportunity to formally submit his resignation.

Prime Minister Ed Davey, the leader of the LDP, said he should resign.

video:

Dad)

The recent Partygate revelations put pressure on Mr. Johnson, who was thrown into a bunker at No10 after a family member tested positive for the disease.

Families mourning the loss of a relative to the coronavirus lashed out at Downing Street employees who were partying the night before the royal funeral.

Fran Hall of the Covid-19 survivors for justice said:

The people who run the country do it and lie about it shows complete contempt for the general public.

We shared the pain of isolation and sorrow, just as the Queen did. And she must have been as heartbroken as we were when we heard this.

Calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson are growing louder.

video:

Full/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Slack, a former No10 Communications Director who was appointed Deputy Editor of the Sun newspaper last year, said:

This incident should not have happened at the time. We deeply apologize and take full responsibility.

Prime Minister Johnson, along with chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and chief of staff Martin Reynolds, is drawing up a list of officials who will propose to resign in the Partygate scandal to restore his premiership, according to The Independent. .

The operation, which the prime minister himself has dubbed Save the Big Dog, also includes plans to highlight Johnson’s achievements in the government after the release of the expected Ms Grays report next week.

Supporters of the prime minister have urged people to wait for Grace’s verdict.

Security Secretary Damian Hinds said: I think it is important that we conduct investigations into incidents, revenge and suspected incidents.

Conservative supporter Andrew Bridgen became the fifth Conservative MP to openly call for Johnson’s resignation.

Sadly, the premier position could not be maintained, he wrote to the Telegraph.

Leadership is not about titles or making big decisions, but equally about having a moral compass and knowing right and wrong, not right and left.

The Sutton Coldfield Conservative Association withdrew support for Johnson, saying the move reflected local views at the grassroots level.

A spokesperson for 10Bungee said, “An investigation is underway to determine the facts about the nature of the assembly, such as attendance, location, and purpose regarding compliance with the guidelines at the time.” The results of the investigation will be published soon.

read more

Downing Street Party investigation ‘loophole’ could allow Boris Johnson to decide his own punishment

read more

A woman who attended a party at Prince Philip’s funeral was fined 12,000 a day after molesting 10 times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnsons-wine-time-fridays-25951853 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos