What the United States is wrong about vaccines that other countries are right





The United States has the distinction of being the wealthiest country in the world, yet we have the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Nearly 59 million Americans have contracted the disease and more than 837,000 have died from it. Given the wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines here and the large number of people who have succumbed to the disease, you would think the United States would be among the leaders in vaccination rates. Not so.

The latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Center shows that 63.1% of the US population has been fully vaccinated with at least two doses. The United States ranks behind 58 other countries on this statistic. These 58 nations include nine countries to the south: Chile (87.5%), Cuba (85.4%), Uruguay (77.3%), Argentina (73.6%), Ecuador ( 72.4%), Costa Rica (70.3%), Brazil (68.2%). percent), Peru (66.4 percent) and El Salvador (64.5 percent).

Not far behind are Panama with a rate of 58.3% and Mexico at 57.1%.

These 11 Latin American countries are far poorer and arguably less organized than the United States, but have lost far fewer lives to COVID-19.

Mexico opened registrations for COVID-19 vaccines to the entire population over the age of 18 in July. Today, Mexico has a higher vaccination rate than 18 US states, including 10 in the south, four in the Midwest and four in the west. Idaho (47.6%), (42.2%) and Mississippi (48.8%) have the lowest vaccination rates in the nation.

Several socio-cultural factors contribute to the higher vaccination rates in many Latin American countries, but what stands out is the cooperation among all age groups to comply with mitigation strategies wearing masks, social distancing social, vaccination, as well as frequent washing of hands and surfaces daily. Starting in September, for example, Uruguay provided workplace vaccination to facilitate access during working hours for employees. Prevention efforts are seen as a social responsibility. That’s not what’s happening here.

In addition, the leadership of the Catholic Church, an important institution in Mexico, has launched a public health campaign to strengthen the basics of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic and promote vaccination compliance. It helped Mexico. It’s happening in the United States to some degree. For example, a coalition of 28 U.S. Catholic organizations has mobilized efforts to accept vaccines and promote equitable distribution of vaccines for the underserved and among communities of color. But it’s a small effort compared to those made elsewhere.

The reasons why so many Americans under 65 have refused to get vaccinated are varied, but politics is a major dividing line. Of the 18 states that have lower vaccination rates than Mexico, 17 are predominantly red states.

Any use of mandates puts federalism to the test. The public sector faced many challenges, including stubborn employees, which resulted in limited success. As such, the private sector must work alongside the public sector in establishing mandates requiring employees to be vaccinated with appropriate exceptions. A safe and healthy workplace is key to establishing a sense of security that is currently lacking.

Achieving that goal will require action on President Joe BidenJoe BidenHouse Democratic campaign arm overtakes GOP counterpart in final quarter of 2021 Putin’s ‘Brezhnev Doctrine’ involving Ukraine could backfire on Ukraine As six former members of the President’s COVID-19 Advisory Council recently pointed out, we must also embrace the new normal, acknowledging the harsh reality that we will never vaccinate 100% of the population or defeat the virus. In addition, it is essential to expand the series of business roundtables convened by strategic partnerships in the corporate and non-profit sectors such as the American Chamber of Commerce, industry groups and community leaders. of color. These groups would identify new financial incentives to help reduce barriers and encourage vaccinations.

We are all in there. Being adaptive is certainly worth the cost considering what is at stake.

JacquelineAngel is a professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin.

RogelioSenzi is a professor in the Department of Demography at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

