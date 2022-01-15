Tonga: Tsunami advisory in effect for US as waves hit Pacific island following volcanic eruption





Waves swept across the coastline of Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, on Saturday, spilling onto coastal roads and inundating properties, according to CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

Tonga’s King Tupou VI was evacuated from the royal palace after the tsunami flooded the capital, RNZ reported, citing local media reports that a convoy of police and soldiers rushed the monarch to a villa in Mata Ki USA. Meanwhile, residents headed for higher ground, RNZ said, as waves swept across the palace grounds, waterfront and main street.

Ash was falling from the sky in Nuku’alofa on Saturday night and phone connections were down, RNZ said.

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano erupted on Friday, sending an ash plume 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) into the air, according to RNZ. Satellite imagery showed a massive ash cloud and shock waves spreading from the eruption.

A second eruption struck at 5:26 p.m. local time on Saturday, RNZ reported.

A tsunami warning has been issued for the Tonga Islands and parts of Japan. Tsunami advisories have also been issued for the North Island of New Zealand and the west coast of the United States from California to Alaska, as well as for British Columbia in Canada. The first tsunami waves had already been felt on the west coast of the United States as early as Saturday morning, Dave Snider, tsunami warning coordinator at the National Weather Service’s National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, told CNN. in Alaska.

Tsunamis were also reported along the Japanese coast early on Sunday, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK. The highest observed was 120cm or 3.9ft at Amami Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, followed by a wave of 110cm or 3.6ft at Kuku Port in Iwate Prefecture. , NHK reported.

The Japanese coast guard was assessing the damage but so far none had been reported, NHK reported, noting that it was still dark and more waves were expected. Authorities continued to ask people to stay alert and stay away from beaches.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for southern Amami Island and the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima Prefecture and a tsunami advisory for all ocean-facing coastal areas. Pacific, NHK reported. The agency then issued another tsunami warning for Iwate prefecture in northern Japan.

Footage shared on NHK by a viewer from the town of Setouchi on the island of Amami Oshima showed bumper-to-bumper traffic as cars evacuated to higher ground. Other footage showed people sleeping on the ground at evacuation centers in Iwate Prefecture, where a tsunami warning remained in effect.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said it recorded a 1.2 meter (about 4ft) tsunami wave near Nuku’alofa at 5.30pm local time on Saturday.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said 2.7-foot (83 cm) tsunami waves were observed by gauges in Nuku’alofa and 2-foot waves in Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa, Reuters reported. .

Fiji One TV reporter Jese Tuisinu posted a video on Twitter showing large waves breaking on the shore, with people trying to escape the incoming water in their vehicles. “It is literally dark in parts of Tonga and people are rushing to safety after the eruption,” he said in another tweet.

The volcano is located about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) southeast of the island of Fonuafo’ou in Tonga, according to RNZ, and about 65 kilometers (40 miles) north of Nuku’alofa.

In addition to the tsunami warning, the Tonga Meteorological Service issued advisories of heavy rain, flash flooding and high winds over land and coastal waters.

The neighboring island of Fiji has also issued a public advisory asking people living in low-lying coastal areas to ‘get to safety in anticipation of strong currents and dangerous waves’.

A tsunami watch is in effect for all low-lying coastal areas of Samoa, the Meteorological Service of Samoa said, with residents and visitors urged to stay away from beaches.

A previous tsunami advisory for the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has been axed, with the country’s national disaster management issuing an “all is clear”. The office had previously advised residents to move away from the coastline and seek higher ground.

Impacts already observed in the United States

The first tsunami waves have already begun to hit the Pacific coast of the United States, Snider of the National Tsunami Warning Center told CNN by phone Saturday.

A wave as high as 1.2 feet was seen in Nikolski, Alaska, he said, while waves as high as a foot were seen in Atka, Adak and King Cove, Alaska.

“It might not be the biggest wave because it still happens,” Snider told CNN, saying the event wasn’t over.

The waves reaching the United States come after a tsunami advisory was issued for the west coast of the United States, including the states of California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center. The Pacific Tsunami Warning tweeted that no damage has been reported so far since the tsunami observed in the Hawaiian Islands. A tsunami advisory for Hawaii was canceled by the agency on Saturday morning.

Adam Weintraub, a spokesman for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, told CNN there were “no reports of major damage so far,” although effects have been felt on several islands. Authorities were still assessing the damage.

The impacts were the equivalent of a “high tide,” Weintraub said earlier, telling CNN there was flooding in parking lots and port areas that he called “nuisance flooding.”

Speaking by phone, Snider said: “We don’t have a very good forecast because this event is based on a volcano rather than an earthquake.” He noted that the west coast of the United States is currently under a tsunami advisory, not a tsunami warning.

Nonetheless, the National Weather Service in Seattle urged caution along the U.S. Pacific Coast on Saturday. “Stay away from the beach and harbors and marinas in these areas,” NWS Seattle tweeted.

“Strong currents and larger waves are possible along these coastal areas. The first wave may not be the largest,” the agency continued, adding that larger waves could continue to batter the coast for long periods of time. hours after the initial wave.

“Continue to stay out of the water and away from shore along coastal areas and continue to monitor for updates,” the agency said.

The city of Laguna Beach, Calif., closed all beaches, boardwalks, harbors and piers until further notice in response to the tsunami advisory early Saturday morning, telling residents, “Please stay out of the ‘water and far from the shore’.

Santa Cruz, Calif., also experienced “minor flooding” in the harbor, City Manager Elizabeth Smith told CNN.

The waves came in just at high tide, said fire chief Rob Young. The initial surge came around 7:40 a.m. local time, he said, resulting in a one-to-two-foot wave just at the height of high tide. The biggest wave arrived around 8:49 a.m. local time, causing a surge of about 7 feet at the port. A subsequent surge just after 10 a.m. was “decreased”.

“When it comes, it comes fast,” he said. “It’s not just a one-foot wave, but it comes with a bang because it sucks in all the water first and then it comes in.”

There was damage in the port and at some docks, he said. There was also “light flooding” at the beaches and up to the city’s first surface street, Young said.

All beaches and the port will be closed until at least noon local time, Smith said, and people have been evacuated from nearby shops and the area near the port, although no one has been evacuated from their homes. them. A surf contest has been postponed and is expected to resume later on Saturday.

New Zealand on alert

A tsunami warning was also issued for coastal areas on the north and east coasts of New Zealand’s North Island and the Chatham Islands, where “unusual strong currents and unpredictable shoreline surges” were expected. , according to New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency.

New Zealand’s official weather service said its weather stations across the country observed “a power surge” on Saturday night following the eruption.

Scientist Emily Lane, from New Zealand’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research, told the New Zealand Science Media Center it was a “very large” eruption.

“The resulting shock wave is clearly visible in satellite imagery and there are reports that the eruption has been heard at least as far away as New Zealand,” she said. “The tsunami from the eruption reached over 2,500 km and was recorded on gauges throughout Aotearoa.”

Tsunamis generated by volcanoes are much less common than tsunamis caused by undersea earthquakes, Lane said.

A smaller eruption in late 2014/early 2015 built the volcano’s crater above the surface of the water, Lane added, but it’s not yet clear exactly how Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai erupted at this occasion. “When we see what’s left of the island after this eruption is over, we can start putting the pieces together of what happened,” she said.

Professor Shane Cronin, from the University of Auckland’s School of Environment, told the New Zealand Science Media Center that research into historical eruptions from the same volcano has suggested the current eruption episode could last for weeks. or months “and other eruptions similar in size to the January 15, 2022 event are possible.”

“The eruption will likely result in a large ash fall (cm to ten cm) in Tongatapu as well as the Ha’apai group of islands,” he said. “Assistance will be needed to restore clean water supplies. People in Tonga should also remain alert for further eruptions and especially a short-notice tsunami and should avoid low-lying areas.”

A previous tsunami warning issued for American Samoa has since been cancelled, according to the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, there is no tsunami threat to Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands from a “distant eruption.”

The volcano had been active since December 20, but was declared inactive on January 11, according to RNZ.

CNN’s Dave Alsup, Jennifer Hauser and Haley Brink contributed to this report.

