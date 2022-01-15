King of Mask Singer England loses fourth celebrity





The King of Mask Singer England gave viewers another cracking 90 minutes of mystery and entertainment tonight (January 15).

Now in week four, we’ve already seen Gloria Hunniford, Will Young and Heather Small come and go in quirky outfits. But since Bagpipes, Panda, Poodle, Rockhopper and Traffic Cone have been re-performed as part of a love song-themed episode, there’s still a lot to be revealed.

This time, tennis star Pat Cash, who was chosen by the judges as the returning contestant, popped out from under the bagpipe’s head.

Bandicoot TVITV

Only Davina McCall could accurately identify the 1987 Wimbledon champion Aussie tennis player. Mo Gilligan chose Joe Wicks, Rita Ora thought Tim Henman was playing there and Jonathan Ross chose John McEnroe.

As with tradition, Cash paused for a moment to recall his Masked Singer experience and told host Joel Dommett how it matched competing in front of a Grand Slam crowd.

ITV

“I’m kind of a frustrated rock guitarist,” he joked. “Yeah, my favorite song.

“The idea that I can actually focus on myself is ironically strange, because seeing a crowd is quite nerve-wracking.

This content is taken from Twitter. You can find the same content in other formats or find more information on their website.

“I played on the center court at Wimbledon and here the most nerve-wracking thing is coming up. It’s a really good experience. I feel really lucky.”

Pat also explained that the clue that made his guitar straps famous was a direct reference to his checkerboard headband, an homage to his favorite band Cheap Trick.

His Masked Singer character also nods to his mother’s side of Scottish heritage, saying he “didn’t hesitate with the bagpipes” when given the option.

Did you know that Hunniford nearly lost his leopard mask on stage while here?

She confessed, “I was not wearing a mask during the dress rehearsal, but at one point I tilted my head back to sing a very high note and the mask slipped.”

“The whole collar went into my mouth and I just ate a bite of the fur. So I thought, ‘Oh my God, you didn’t do that on the live show!'”

The King of Mask Singer is broadcast every Saturday night on ITV.

