US says Russia is creating ‘pretext for invasion’ of Ukraine





The United States has information indicating that Russia has pre-positioned a group of agents to carry out a false flag operation in eastern Ukraine – the basis for a possible “pretext for invasion”, according to a American official.

The official told CBS News on Friday that Russian operatives were “trained in urban warfare and the use of explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy forces,” and could operate “several weeks before a military invasion, which could begin between mid-January and mid-February.

The National Security Council declined to specify where the Russian teams were supposed to be.

“When we talk about Russian operatives, it could represent a mix of individuals within the Russian government, whether it’s from their intelligence communities, their security services or even their military,” the secretary of the Russian Federation said on Friday. Pentagon press, John Kirby. “They often hybridize their personnel to such a degree that the lines aren’t necessarily really clear on who, specifically, they report to in conducting some of these more covert and clandestine operations.”

Kirby also said Russia’s activities were unlikely to occur “without the knowledge, if not the imprimatur, of very high levels of the Russian government.”

Online, Russian actors also invented “Ukrainian provocations in state and social media to justify Russian intervention and sow divisions in Ukraine,” the US official said, noting that there had been an increase in 200% last month of Russian-language stories blaming the West. and the Ukrainian authorities for the escalation of tensions.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday that the moves are reminiscent of Russia’s actions eight years ago, before its invasion and occupation of Crimea.

“We saw this playbook in 2014. They’re making this playbook again,” Sullivan said.

He said the United States was ready to respond to Russia if it abandoned diplomatic talks in favor of military aggression, but said the American intelligence community had not determined that Moscow had “definitely decided” to stage an invasion of Ukraine.

“We are ready to make progress at the negotiating table – serious and tangible progress on important issues of concern to us, Europe and Russia in an environment of de-escalation,” Sullivan said. “And we stand ready to take necessary and appropriate action to defend our allies, support our partners and respond vigorously to any naked aggression that may occur.”

His comments follow several days of intensive but largely unsuccessful diplomacy between the United States, NATO, European countries and Russia, which has amassed 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine and recently conducted drills. live fire with troops and heavy artillery.

Moscow has been demanding security guarantees from the West for weeks, including a commitment that Ukraine will never be allowed to join NATO.

NATO and the United States have repeatedly dismissed this request as “unstarted”, while signaling their willingness to engage with Russia on issues related to arms control, missile placement and transparency of military activities.

On Friday, Ukrainian officials said several government websites suffered a “massive cyberattack” that temporarily took them down. President Biden was briefed on the attack, but the United States has yet to determine who was behind it, a National Security Council spokesman said.

Hours earlier, Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington told CBS News that his country believed a cyberattack would precede any major military action by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the cyberattacks and said the alliance “actively supports the Ukrainian authorities on the ground”. He also said that NATO and Ukraine would sign an “enhanced” agreement on cyber cooperation in the coming days.

Contributor: Eleanor Watson

