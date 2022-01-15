David Leask: Pro-British online extremists pose a danger to the Commonwealth.





IT is a rule for us and another rule for them. There is something strange and powerful about this simple idea after nearly two years of a deadly and economically severe epidemic.

The vulgar, populist and nationalist prime minister’s regime in London is shaken as it is revealed that he and his officials have ignored the coronavirus restrictions imposed on others.

And for what? A recent revelation suggests slug supermarket wine in gardens. It’s a bit pathetic because of the lack of better words. But it is also politically powerful.

The Boris Johnson Party, an indefensible and incomprehensible party; they are hurt Think how Northern Ireland MP Jim Shannon cut off his speech when he tried to ask the Prime Minister about the ongoing investigation into the 10 kneeling. Remembering how his mother-in-law died alone, the DUP man could only squeak.

Social media first simmered with emotion and then simmered. Some were angry and some were sad.

And there were people who lied.

That’s because these Partygate articles create the perfect storm for disinformation, though released by mainstream, regulated print and broadcast journalism. As with all news that provokes strong emotional reactions. It gets clicks, likes, shares, and retweets.

Evidence-based news media allegations against Johnson have sparked fierce calls for her Scottish counterparts to answer her claims about one rule she claims and their actions.

Mostly anonymous social media accounts have penetrated the ether, so why isn’t Nicola Sturgeon held accountable? The first minister asked not to drink alcohol in England in Hogmanay while on vacation in Portugal.

She wasn’t.

This is something someone concocted on the internet. The Scottish government has said this is not true.

There is nothing new about online conspiracy theories featuring SNP leaders who are too absurd and aggressive to repeat here. Twitter and increasingly American far-right platform Gettr are full of such nonsense.

The recent hypothetical belief that anonymous social media users share flight route maps for private jets from Algarve to Glasgow is very sophisticated. There was no reason to think that the first minister was on board. Or there was no reason to think that she had somehow tried to build a facsimile for her own St Andrews House HQ in Portugal for a fictional public appearance.

It would take someone far smarter than me to explain what’s going on in the brains of a radical, gullible, nonpartisan who takes this matter seriously. But they are us, our neighbors, our friends, our family.

There has been long-standing unrest among serious union members because of their unproductive Internet fringes. Typically, these concerns focus on abuse and most recently linguistic minorities. But, in my opinion, pro-British extremists online in Scotland pose a bigger threat than anything rude, superior or offensive. They are, to be honest, a risk of misinformation.

It is dangerous to be prepared to believe their sheer deception, almost every negative thing about the other person. And it’s also superfluous. After a decade and a half in power, it is almost impossible to find fault with SNP ministers without spreading assimilation.

There are now some cyberpunks using derogatory Internet shorthands who are living in an alternate online reality.

To make matters worse, more radical British nationalists are beginning to sink into a pit of global disinformation that contains toxic culture warfare narratives about everything from race to responding to the epidemic.

It is worrisome that some online Scottish nationalists have also recently switched to Gettr. This self-proclaimed free speech platform is where American extremists such as conspiracy theorist Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene fled after being banned by Twitter. It’s a sewer.

A dysfunctional political social media account is hardly new. Nor is it an attempt to deal with them. For example, it’s been nine years since senior SNP activists first jointly attempted to talk about a so-called cybernat, almost indistinguishable from union members except for flags.

Affectionate party staffer Calum Cashley, who died last year, set the tone by challenging a Twitter account demanding that Britons not be allowed to comment on Scottish BBC articles. How successful was it? hard to say Chunks of the very online fringes of Scottish nationalism have now fallen away from the SNP.

Earlier this month, a kind of union activist Calum Cashley appeared with little notice.

Blair McDougall, who led the campaign to keep Scotland in Britain, published a compelling and sensible appeal to those who oppose independence to act online. He accused Ms Sturgeon of misogyny, hyperbole, and a culture of shooting at referees, which meant abusing journalists.

In a note to the Nationalist Newsletter, he wrote that social media gamifies political divisions. Users are addicted to hostility and forget that winning is the point, not the point.

If you recognize some of the above behaviors in people you interact with online, challenge them. Mr McDougall concluded. If you realize it yourself, reading this article can make you angry. Then do it. It should be understood, however, that these actions will make the UK disintegrating more likely, not less likely.

We should welcome the efforts of activists like McDougall and the late Cassie to defend their side. Even if it is a political tactic to do so. However, we still need to beware of those who claim to be doing or saying disinformation by the other party in self-indulgence. If there is actually one rule under our skin, it is when there is one rule for us and another rule for them.

