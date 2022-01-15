Southern US could see several inches of snow this weekendExBulletin





A Georgia Department of Transportation brine tank is filled Friday in Forest Park, Georgia, ahead of a winter storm that is poised to drop several inches of snow in the south Brynn Anderson/AP .

Toggle legend Brynn Anderson/AP

Brynn Anderson/AP

This Martin Luther King Jr. weekend will bring with it a major winter storm, potentially delivering several inches of snow to southern states not used to it. The heaviest snowfall could fall over western Tennessee and northern Mississippi, with some areas seeing more than six inches of accumulation.

The brewing storm has nerves running high, especially after last week’s snowfall that jammed traffic and stranded drivers on I-95 for hours.

Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina all declared states of emergency before the storm approached. Virginia State Police have warned drivers to keep the storm in mind when planning their trip.

Outgoing Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of the storm, not only to give emergency responders a chance to prepare, but also because the declaration “gives the governor-elect [Glenn] Youngkin the ability to respond quickly to any storm,” Northam said.

Stores, which are already sporting empty shelves due to bad weather, supply chain issues and labor shortages caused by COVID, face increased demand as people stock up ahead of the storm. Area hardware stores reported higher than usual demand.

Dwight Gilleland, owner of Dawsonville Hardware north of Atlanta, told The Associated Press that he ran out of heaters as of noon Friday and was down to five bags of salt and sand. “I think the pandemic has made people more anxious than usual,” he said.

Up to four inches of snow is possible north of central Mississippi near the Tennessee state line. The Jackson, Mississippi weather forecast office warns of sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph, with occasional gusts to 40 mph, that can knock down trees and cause power outages.

Government agencies were urging would-be motorists to stay off the roads in the face of heavy snow and gusty winds. “Travel will be dangerous!” the National Weather Service office in Memphis said, forecasting snowfall totals of 4 to 6 inches along the I-40 corridor and in the Mississippi Delta. “Power outages are possible!!!”

The storm may even bring snow to areas that don’t normally see it, such as southern Mississippi and the Tennessee Valley, according to the National Weather Service. It says rain will turn to snow early Sunday morning in parts of northeast Louisiana and southeast Arkansas, with up to two inches of accumulation possible.

This winter storm is “poised to produce significant snowfall from the Tennessee Valley south of the Appalachians and dangerously frigid conditions in the Carolina Piedmont and extreme northwest Georgia tonight and Sunday morning. “said the NWS Weather Prediction Center.

This weekend’s weather is part of a storm that has already brought heavy snowfall to the Midwest, including up to a foot in parts of northern North Dakota and western Minnesota. . Des Moines, Iowa, saw a new daily high of nearly 10 inches.

On Sunday, the storm is expected to continue through the mid-Atlantic as it heads north, bringing sleet and rain along the eastern seaboard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/15/1073378996/southern-u-s-braces-for-several-inches-of-snow The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos