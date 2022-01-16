Covid Live News: Iran reports first death in Omicron; UK records 81,713 confirmed cases and 287 deaths | world news





As parliamentary debate over the draft bill continued, thousands of people protested on Saturday in cities across France against strict restrictions on people who have not been vaccinated.

According to AFP, it is the largest single gathering in Paris near the Eiffel Tower, convened by periphery anti-EU presidential candidate Florian Philippot, with additional gatherings in major cities such as Bordeaux, Toulouse and Lille, AFP said.

World tennis number one Novak Djokovic traveled to the Australian Open despite opting not to be vaccinated, and spectators have clamored against Djokovic’s vaccine or freedom in connection with his current battle with the Australian government over Djokovic . his visa revoked.

A bill came into force on Saturday to disable government-issued health passes for tens of thousands of people who didn’t get a booster jab within seven months of their first injection.

Passes that allow access to public places such as bars and restaurants will be converted into vaccine passes under a law currently being discussed in Congress. In other words, you need proof that you hit the jab.

So far, people have been able to keep the pass valid with a negative coronavirus test.

People attend a protest convened by France’s nationalist party Les Patriotes to oppose a bill replacing Francis’ current coronavirus health pass with a vaccine pass. Photo: Benot Tessier/Reuters

Two protesters, Laurence and Claire, told AFP that they were vaccinated but opposed the passage of teenagers. We don’t know why they get vaccinated because they’re not at risk.

Officials didn’t release national turnout estimates until late afternoon, but police and local authorities put about 1,000 each in Lyon, Nantes, Bordeaux and Marseilles.

Protesters hoped to surpass the 105,000 protesters on the streets last weekend. Some may have been mobilized by Macron’s declaration in a newspaper interview that he wanted to upset those who were not vaccinated with the new restrictions until they were vaccinated.

330,000 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in France on Friday, averaging nearly 300,000 in the previous week.

France reported on Saturday that the number of COVID-19 cases in intensive care units fell for the third straight day.

