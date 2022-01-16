



Lori Loughlin Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

An emotional ordeal. Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were victims of a home burglary earlier this month, confirms Us Weekly.

The family weren’t home when the intruders broke in, but Lori still feels violated by what happened, a source exclusively told Usof Full Housealum, 57. It was a very emotional day for her.

While neither the couple who wed in November 1997 nor their daughters Bella, 23, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 22 were at their Los Angeles residence at the time of the Jan. 3 incident, thieves are believed to be entered the property by smashing a bedroom window and allegedly took nearly a million dollars worth of jewelry. TMZ was first to report the news on Saturday, January 15.

Days before the When Calls the Heartalums heist hit the headlines, she opened up about the loss of her former Full House costar Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65.

Words can’t begin to express how devastated I am, the New York native told Usin in a statement on Monday, January 10. Bob was more than my friend, he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.

Loughlin and the fashion designer, 58, were both pictured at Sagets’ emotional funeral on Friday January 14, alongside several of his other former partners, including Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen .

Loughlin and Saget both reprized their beloved TV roles on Netflixs Fuller Houserevival when it premiered in February 2016. However, she left the show early after being charged in the national college admissions scandal in March 2019 TheSummerlandalum and her husband each pleaded guilty to counts of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. They were accused of paying bribes to secure their daughters’ admission to the University of Southern California.

The90210alum served a two-month prison sentence, which ended in December 2020, while her husband completed his five-month sentence in April 2021. Almost a year later, Loughlin has returned to her television roots reprising her WCTH role of Abigail Stanton on her GAC Family Spinoff, When Hope Calls. (She was first written off from the Hallmark period drama in March 2019 amid the scandal.)

Lori can’t wait to get back to work, she’s been waiting a long time to get back on set, an insider told Usin in September 2021, while confirming her role on the GAC series. Lori is looking forward to the future and is ready to resume filming When Hope Calls.

With reporting by James Robertson

