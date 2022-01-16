UK Security Concerns as Anti-White Paper Group Evolves into American Militia | British security and counterterrorism





Counterterrorism officials and police are increasingly concerned about the trajectory of the UK’s anti-white paper movement as it develops into violent extremism and the formation of American-style militia.

Boris Johnson is among those who receive direct security updates for individuals who are ready to undermine national health security.

A more extreme move is to recruit and strategize via the encrypted social media messaging app Telegram. An anti-white paper channel in the UK calls for honest men to fight for the future of our children.

Vaccine opponents have targeted several schools and recently raided a Covid testing site. They were led by one of Britain’s most prominent activists, Piers Corbyn, who has since urged people to burn down MPs’ offices supporting the new restrictions.

Health experts are warning their false claims have affected vaccination programs, and Britain’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, is blaming misinformation about hesitating vaccines.

Among the government organizations currently mobilized to monitor the anti-Vex movement are the Department of the Interior for Security and Counter-Terrorism (OSCT) and the Department of Research, Information and Communications (Ricu), which deals with public safety issues, including counter-terrorism.

In addition, the Department of the Interior’s Anti-Extremist Analysis and Insights (CEAI) program, tasked with documenting anti-Vax threats, is tasked with providing information to strategic and operational decisions, like the Office of Extremist Analysis (EAU), digital, It is part of the Department of Culture, Media and Sports.

The latest assessments describe the Counterattack Movement ostensibly as a conveyor belt, delivering new recruits to extremist groups, including racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist organizations.

Whitehall sources said concerns are growing and they are being monitored at the highest level. Number 10 is one of the direct recipients of the report. The PM is viewing the report in his inbox. The consensus is that we didn’t win [the disinformation war] Clean enough to do next time.

Most worrisome is that anti-Vex conspiracy theorists in the UK are moving offline as the UK-based Alpha Men Assemble (AMA) group is organizing military-style exercises against the government and what they call a war on COVID-19 policy. that there is.

A recent post on AMAs official Telegram channel with 7,000 subscribers encourages members to adopt anti-surveillance technology using burner phones and advises people to communicate offline with CB and ham radios.

Another post the Observer saw promised supporters that they would learn self-defense at every AMA meeting with pro men, [sic] Black style uniform.

Siaren O’Connor, an analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogues (ISD), a London-based think tank that studies extremism, said the AMA has many similarities to the US anti-government militia and is clearly looking to create some sort of paramilitary organization.

Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the US extremist militia, was charged with conspiracy to instigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

Last Thursday, Defenders of the Oath, the leader of an American extremist militia, was charged with conspiracy to instigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The AMA is also openly looking for British veterans with an approach that overlaps with US militia activity. Telegram messages suggest that many former employees have already joined. One refers to a scene from the dystopian movie The Matrix, calling himself a red pill veteran. Other Status: Im English. Former Royal Air Force. My mission statement was the power of goodwill. I believed it.

Another group, Veterans 4 Freedom, known to have around 200 members, hosted a telegram conversation citing a violent uprising targeting immunization centers.

Milo Comerford, head of research and policy at ISD, added: Governments across Europe and North America are struggling with a growing set of ideologically eclectic movements that emerge at the intersection of covid conspiracy and extremism.

The traditional anti-extremist policy paradigm is geared towards the threat of organized groups with clear political goals. However, these loose online conspiracy movements represent a much more mixed challenge not only to public safety, but to rights and democratic institutions.

Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Digital Hate Response, briefing UK officials on the evolving anti-box threat, said:

When they find a new market, they adopt what they’ve learned about marketing strategy and communication, and use methods to converge audiences and blend ideologies. It’s like a big reset replaced QAnon with a coherent conspiracy story about the surrounding elements.

Comerford, citing recent data from the UK government’s anti-extremism program, Prevent, suggests that one of the UK’s fastest-growing extremist problems is the threat of mixed, unclear and instability (MUU): the ideological movement of extremist violence that goes beyond traditional categories. It shows that you are a co-worker. – Right-wing and Islamic extremism.

Ahmed added that figures like Piers Corbyn, along with far-right supporters in the UK Anti-White Paper and Anti-Closed rallies, articulated a union of traditionally opposed ideologies.

Despite attempts to quell online coronavirus disinformation, Whitehall officials are disappointed that prominent anti-whitepapers are still being hosted on platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Telegram, reaching nearly 1.5 million people. One of the most popular is taking the name of David Icke, a famous British conspiracy theorist who promotes the false belief that the coronavirus is spread by 5G.

Internationally, protests and protests against the coronavirus lockdown, the so-called mandatory health passports and vaccines, have turned violent.

Across Europe, the anti-vaxx ecosystem has sparked real violence. In Italy, anti-white papers have teamed up with far-right gangs to plan an explosive-related attack. Last month, German police stopped a conspiracy involving anti-white papers and violent extremists suspected of targeting high-ranking politicians.

We asked the home office for comments.

