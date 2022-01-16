Prince Harry sues the Interior Ministry’s decision not to pay for his own visit to the UK





Prince Harry is seeking judicial review of the British Interior’s decision not to allow him and his family to personally pay for police protection while in the UK.

Harry wants to bring his son Archie (2) and 7 month old daughter Lilibet to England for a visit from the US.

But the legal representative said he and his family could not return home because it was too dangerous for him.

They added that the Duke of Sussex wanted to fund police protection rather than imposing it on British taxpayers.

It comes after a security breach in Harris’ car after he was kicked out by paparazzi photographers when he left for a charity event in London last summer.

In a claim filed in September, Harry asserts that his US personal protection team does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or has access to UK intelligence information necessary to keep his family safe.

Harry and Meghan lost taxpayer-backed police protection after stepping down from the high-labor royal family in 2020.

Britain will be Prince Harry’s home and a country where he wants his wife and children to be safe, the Duke’s legal representative said in a statement to the PA news agency.

Lack of police protection carries too great a personal risk.

A spokesperson added: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally finance a personal security team for their families, but that security cannot replicate the police protection they need while in the UK.

Without such protection, Prince Harry and his family cannot return home.

Born in California in June, Lilybet has yet to meet the royal family, including her great-grandmother, the Queen and grandfather, the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry returned to England alone for a while in July for the unveiling of the statue of Princess Diana.

He also met seriously ill children and young people at WellChild harden parties and afternoon teas at Kew Gardens in West Lodnon. It is understood that his car was kicked out by photographers when he left.

His mother, Diana, died in a car accident while being chased by paparazzi in Paris.

His legal representative added: From birth, Prince Harry inherited security risks throughout his life. He holds sixth in line to the throne, has served two combat missions in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been exposed to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.

His role within the institution has changed, but his profile as a member of the royal family has not changed. It’s not a threat to him or his family either.

