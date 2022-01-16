Prince Harry seeks judicial review after UK Ministry of Home Affairs blocks payment of police protection in Britain | UK News





Prince Harry is seeking judicial review of the Interior Ministry’s decision not to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family during his visit to England.

Harry’s attorney said he wanted to bring his son Archie and seven-month-old daughter Lilibett from the United States, but feared it would be too risky to return home.

After the duke step down from a senior member of the royal family, he prefers to finance the security himself rather than asking taxpayers to bear the costs.

Harry now claims that his personal protection team in the US does not have access to the UK information it needs to keep his wife and children’s families safe.

“England will always be the home of Prince Harry and the country he wants his wife and children to be safe,” the Duke’s legal representative said in a statement.

Image: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an adorable family photo featuring their two children, Archie and Lilibet, as a Christmas card. PHOTOGRAPH BY Alexi Lubomirsky

“Lack of police protection carries too great a personal risk.”

The representative added: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally finance a private security team for their families, but that security cannot replicate the police protection they need while in the UK.

“Without these safeguards, Prince Harry and his family cannot return home.”

Harry returned from the United States briefly in July for the unveiling of the statue of his late mother, Princess Diana.

The day before, he met seriously ill children and teenagers at the WellChild Garden Party and Afternoon Tea at Kew Gardens in West London.

Image: The Duke of Sussex currently lives in California with Meghan and two children.

However, it is understood that the duke’s car left and the photographers kicked him out.

Harry has shared concerns about the safety of his family in the past after Diana died in a car accident while being chased by paparazzi in Paris in 1997.

The legal representative added: “Prince Harry has inherited a lifetime of security risks from birth. He holds sixth in line to the throne, has served two combat missions in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has suffered a well-documented neo-crime. – The threat of Nazi and extremism.

“His role within the institution has changed, but his profile as a member of the royal family has not changed. There is no threat to him and his family.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/duke-of-sussex-seeks-judicial-review-after-home-office-bans-him-from-paying-for-police-protection-for-archie-and-lilibet-in-uk-12517296 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos