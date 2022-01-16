UK Weather: ‘Coldest part of winter’ with snow expected – Here’s the weather in London.





After a relatively mild start to the new year, especially in the southeast, the UK has seen a drop in temperatures in recent days.

Some may wish to see that we are already halfway through January and spring is not far away and leave the coldest winter days behind.

But chief meteorologist Jim Dale warns that the worst is yet to come.

Winter is not over, he told Express, adding that the coldest time of the year can be expected after January 25th.

“As we approach the end of the month – the average temperature of the year is the coldest – we are seeing anticyclones pulling south and west and northeasterly airflows,” he said.

“Then the last week of January can start to snow at the end of the month.”

Dale said he was referring to January 25-28.

He said there was a “probable increase” of snowfall along the East Coast and certain parts of the United States, including the Highlands and Grampians, during this period.

But what will Londoners see in the capital during that period?

According to meteorologists, everything depends on where the wind blows.

“How far it actually gets in and whether we can make a decent plunge will depend on whether there’s a bit of a battle going on,” he said.

Does it end up in Denmark, Germany, or does the momentum move across eastern England and London?

According to BBC Weather, from 25 to 28 January the weather in London will not be particularly sunny, but it will not snow as far south.

Temperatures will be around 8 degrees Celsius, with the warmest days rising to 9 degrees Celsius. The day will be mostly cloudy and gray with light showers expected on January 27th.

If there’s one thing Mr Dale is sure of, it’s that the UK is now halfway through.” And “the coldest time of the year is generally reserved for the end of January and February.”

In the meantime, the UK is expected to see warmer temperatures and increased cloud cover next week, but fog, fog and ice can also be seen, the meteorologist added.

The UK Meteorological Agency’s 5 day forecast warns that the fog will be “particularly cloudy and less cold in the central and eastern parts of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland”.

