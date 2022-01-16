



The Coast Guard celebrates the 200th anniversary of its service dedicated to saving lives at sea, originally created to combat smuggling.

Founded on January 15, 1822 to combat the illegal trade in tax-evading goods, Her Majesty’s Coastguard has evolved into a British institution over the past two centuries to ensure 24-hour safety for people around the British coast.

It currently has 3,500 volunteers from 310 teams across the country, supported by 10 search and rescue helicopters.

Image: National Coast Guard throws 200 throwlines to mark milestones.

In addition to working closely with RNLI, we also provide support for the NHS and other important public services during the coronavirus pandemic.

To commemorate the milestone, 200 throwlines, part of a standard lifesaving kit, will be tossed by coast guards across the country as a symbol of their dedication to service.

Tom Wright, Regional Commander for South West England, said:

“We are much safer, we have improved rescue capabilities (improved) and we are now on to technical rescue.

“We are relying a lot more on technology when it comes to communications, and new technologies such as drones that support search and rescue and other unmanned vehicles (mobile) will be key in the future.”

Wright added: “We couldn’t do what we do without volunteers who are willing to give 24/7 hours 365 days a year.

“Without those personnel, we would not have been able to conduct our search and rescue operations.”

Image: Southwest Commander Tom Wright welcomed the important role of volunteers.

Marine Secretary Robert Cote, celebrating the anniversary of the Coast Guard, said, “I am very proud and humble of the continued dedication and professionalism of our staff and volunteers to ensure the safety of everyone on our shores and on our shores.

“HM Coastguard is the backbone of our maritime sector and the country owes a remarkable workforce that continues to provide exceptional service.”

Coast Guard Chief Claire Hughes said: “It’s easy to celebrate the innovations and advances we see throughout our service by looking at how we got started and where we are now.

“But we are even more proud of the people, volunteers and staff who have continued to keep people safe on our shores and at sea for two centuries.

“We have always been and will always respond to people in need.”

The service also continues to move with the times, with a £175 million upgrade to the country’s wireless network and the introduction of electric vehicles to reduce its carbon footprint.

In 1809, the Customs Service formed a Preventive Guard to deter smugglers from boats patrolling bays and bays across the country before being placed under the Treasury in 1816.

On January 15, 1822, the Treasury Department approved that they should be returned to customs and declared that the new unit should be called the “Coast Guard”, which in effect became the “Birth Certificate” of the HM Coastguard.

Coastguard consists of the merger of three services established to combat smuggling: Revenue Cruisers, Riding Officers and Preventive Water Guard.

