COVID-19: Cases ‘stabilize’, hospital admissions ‘reduce’ in London, east and southeast, experts say | UK News





Experts say coronavirus cases are “stabilizing” in areas where Omicron was first hit, while hospital admissions are “reducing” in other areas.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said infection levels in London, southeast England and east England are flattening.

In more northern regions, the number of cases is still growing, but growth is slowing, she said.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Saturday that “we are seeing the infection stabilizing in the community in London and in the southeast and in the east of England.”

“There is still an uptrend, but the northern regions are much slower.”

On Friday, the UK’s R (reproductive) figure was estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.5, meaning the epidemic is still on the rise.

However, the daily rate of infection growth has declined slightly. Now reduced from +1% to +5% and from +3% to +6%.

Corona 19 inpatients ‘slow down’

Dr Hopkins adds that while hospital admissions are “slowing down” and not decreasing, the trust can discharge patients “faster” because Omicron is relatively milder than the other strains.

She emphasized that the NHS is “under a lot of pressure” nationally, with about 2,000 new COVID patients hospitalized each day.

Many employees “cannot do much of elective treatment” because of high levels of COVID-19 absenteeism.

Hospital data ‘a big cause of optimism’

However, University of Cambridge consultant virologist Dr. Chris Smith said the hospital’s latest coronavirus data gives him “a big reason for optimism.”

“The number of people entering intensive care units or lying in mechanically ventilated beds is actually declining,” he told the BBC Breakfast.

He also argued that about 96% of the British now have antibodies to a vaccine or natural infection, meaning that the majority can “defend” the virus.

Judging by the current data scraps, Plan B seems more and more likely.

Laura Deputy

health correspondent

@laurabundock

As speculation grows over the lifting of Plan B restrictions in the UK, cases of COVID-19 appear to be stabilizing across the UK.

London’s figures, which first faced the wave of omicrons, show that infections are starting to stagnate. There is a similar trend in southeastern and eastern England.

Even in northern England, where cases are still increasing, data shows that growth is starting to slow.

The number of cases is still very high at 1 in 15 in the UK and 1 in 20 in other parts of the UK.

The main difference between these waves is the vaccine and the greater level of immunity.

This is evident when we look at the number of people admitted to hospitals. The current number of over 2,000 per day is far less than at this time last year.

First of all, the numbers seem to be slowing down.

Hospitals may not be overwhelmed, but in some areas they are under great pressure as they struggle with a high staffing shortage.

Many are now asking if the government will lift the current restrictions in the UK on January 26th. Judging by the current data, this is increasingly likely.

The next question is more difficult. How close are we to the end of the epidemic?

In short, have we reached an acceptable stage of the virus? It still doesn’t feel real given the high number of infected people, but it certainly looks like we’re heading in the right direction.

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 100,000 for the first time since Friday, December 21.

On Saturday it was again below that level at 81,713. An additional 287 people died.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the government plans to lift Plan B measures in the UK from 26 January.

However, reports suggest that the rules for wearing a mask may remain.

In Wales, if data permits, the telecommuting directive will be lifted and nightclubs will reopen on 28 January.

