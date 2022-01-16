US-Iranian citizen charged with sending US tech to Iran





Local According to officials, the man used two companies as fronts to source items from several US companies, including one in Massachusetts.

A Massachusetts-linked man has been charged with conspiracy to illegally export US goods, technology and services to end users in Iran, including the Iranian government, in violation of the Emergency Economic Powers Act international, according to a statement from the federal government. officials.

Kambiz Attar Kashani, 44, a dual citizen of the United States and Iran, was arrested Thursday in Chicago, Illinois, the statement said.

The arrest was announced by Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Matthew G. Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division of the Department of Justice, and Joseph R. Bonavolanta, Special Agent in Charge from the FBI’s Boston office. field office.

“Kashani’s arrest underscores the relentless determination of this office and the Department of Justice to prosecute those who seek to profit by compromising our national security,” Peace said.

Peace alleged that Kashani orchestrated an elaborate scheme to evade federal export laws and use the US financial system to procure US electronic equipment and technology for the Central Bank of Iran, which was designated by the federal government as acting for or on behalf of terrorist organizations. , according to the press release.

Officials say Kashani allegedly used two UAE companies as fronts to source items from several U.S. tech companies, including a Massachusetts company.

“We believe Mr. Kashani has profited financially by bolstering the economy of one of the world’s most infamous state sponsors of terrorism, while circumventing critical U.S. laws designed to protect our national security interests,” Bonavolonta said. .

As stated in the complaint, according to the statement, Kashani conspired to illegally export goods and technology to the Central Bank of Iran.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has classified CBI as a Specially Designated National (SDN), meaning CBI is acting for or on behalf of a terrorist organization, officials said.

According to the U.S. government, CBI materially aided, sponsored, and provided financial, material, or technological support, goods, or services to Lebanese Hezbollah, a terrorist organization, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force. from Iran.

The IRGC is a branch of Iran’s Armed Forces and represents the Iranian government’s primary means of directing and implementing its global campaign of terrorism, the statement said.

Kashani allegedly carried out the illegal transhipment scheme through two separate United Arab Emirates (UAE) front companies for which he acts as a principal, officials said.

From February 2019 to approximately June 2021, Kashani and his co-conspirators used the two UAE companies to procure electronic goods and technology from several US tech companies for end users in Iran, including CBI, without obtaining the required export licenses, according to the statement.

Officials allege that Kashani and his co-conspirators intentionally concealed from US companies that they intended to send the items to Iran, falsely claiming that UAE front companies would be the ultimate end users.

The government’s case is being handled by the Bureau’s National Security and Cybercrime Section.

Assistant United States Attorneys Alexander A. Solomon and Meredith A. Arfa are charged with the prosecution, with assistance from Attorney S. Derek Shugert of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Controls Section and Assistant United States Attorney Shawn McCarthy of the Northern District. from Illinois.

Newsletter Sign-Up

Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2022/01/15/u-s-iranian-citizen-accused-of-sending-u-s-technology-to-iran/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos