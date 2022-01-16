Prince Harry is suing the British Interior Ministry’s decision not to pay for police protection.





The Duke of Sussex is seeking judicial review of the Interior Ministry’s decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family while in England.

Harry would like to bring his son Archie and young daughter Lilibett from the United States, but the house is too dangerous to return home, a legal representative said.

Paparazzi photographers follow a case in which his security was breached after his car was evicted while leaving for a charity event in London in the summer of 2021.

The prince wants to finance the security himself rather than asking taxpayers to bear the cost, the legal representative said.

Prince Harry alleges that his US-based privacy team does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK information necessary to keep his family safe.

Britain will be the home of Prince Harry and a country where he wants his wife and children to be safe, the Duke’s legal representative said in a statement.

Lack of police protection carries too great a personal risk.

A spokesperson added: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally finance a personal security team for their families, but that security cannot replicate the police protection they need while in the UK.

Without such protection, Prince Harry and his family cannot return home.

Now seven months old, Lilibet has not yet met her great-grandmother, the Queen, grandfather, Prince of Wales and other family members.

The Duke returned from LA for the unveiling of the Princess Diana’s Memorial statue in Wales on July 1 last year, and met with severely ill children and teenagers the day before, June 30, at a WellChild Garden Party and Afternoon Tea. At Kew Gardens, London.

The peacock vehicle is understood to have been kicked out by the photographers when he left.

The crown prince’s mother, Diana, died in a car accident while being chased by paparazzi in Paris.

Harry wants to bring his son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet from America.

The legal representative added: From birth, Prince Harry inherited security risks throughout his life. He holds sixth in line to the throne, has served two combat missions in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been exposed to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.

His role within the institution has changed, but his profile as a member of the royal family has not changed. It’s not a threat to him or his family either.

I applied for judicial review last September.

The royal couple lost taxpayer-backed police protection in the aftermath of their resignation from high-ranking royal families.

Their security provisions were one of the main issues when the couple announced they wanted to resign in 2020.

At the time, their website suggested that the Ministry of Home Affairs should continue to protect the couple and their son Archie through the Metropolitan Police.

After Donald Trump said the United States would not pay for their protection, they had to disclose that they had taken privately financed security measures to relocate to the United States.

The couple have signed a multimillion-pound contract with Netflix and Spotify, and the Duke told Oprah Winfrey that they got it to pay for his security.

The legal representative added: The Duke offered to personally pay for British police protection for himself and his family in Sandringham in January 2020. The proposal was rejected.

He is willing to cover the cost of security to avoid charging UK taxpayers. As is widely known, those who have resigned from public office and are at their own risk of intimidation receive free police protection.

Prince Harry’s goal was to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in England so that his children could get to know his homeland.

Security was threatened as there was no police protection while leaving for a charity event on her last visit to England to unveil a statue honoring her deceased mother in July 2021.

After another attempt to negotiate was rejected, he called for judicial review to challenge the decisions behind the security process, hoping that it could be re-evaluated in September 2021 for the overt and necessary protections needed.

A government spokesperson said: The British government’s protective security system is strict and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information about these arrangements. Doing so can compromise integrity and affect personal security.

Nor is it appropriate to comment on the details of the legal process.

The Princess Uncle of the Duke of York faces demands to pay for her own safety as the aftermath of the Andrews civil sexual assault case continues.

