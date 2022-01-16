A caravan of migrants from Honduras arrested in Guatemala





SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) Several hundred migrants who had left the Honduran town of San Pedro Sula on Saturday hoping to reach the United States entered Guatemalan territory where they were intercepted by authorities who started talks to send them back to their country of origin.

Some 300 migrants, mostly Hondurans and Nicaraguans, arrived in Corinto, Honduras on Saturday afternoon and passed through the Guatemalan border province of Izabal, where they were greeted by hundreds of riot police from the national police and army.

The Guatemalan Migration Institute said it was in talks with the migrants to send them back to their country of origin. Those wishing to stay in Guatemala must present their personal ID, vaccination card and a negative coronavirus test.

People are fired, everything is in order, humanely, said the director general of the institute, Carlos Emilio Morales. We protect our borders; we protect the health of all Guatemalans.

The Guatemalan government said 36 people were deported to Honduras because they did not meet the conditions and a group of 10 people who met immigration and health requirements were allowed to continue.

The migrants had started their journey to the United States from San Pedro Sula shortly after dawn on Saturday, marching to the Guatemalan border in the hope that traveling in groups would be safer or cheaper than trying to engage smugglers or to try on their own. They were joined by a second smaller group.

Fabricio Ordoez, a young Honduran worker, said he joined the group in hopes of giving my family a new life.

The dream is to be in the United States to be able to do a lot of things in Honduras, he said, adding that he was pessimistic that left-leaning President-elect Xiomara Castro, who takes office on January 27, would be able to quickly resolve the economic and social problems of the nations of Central America after 12 years of scandal-ridden conservative administrations.

They looted everything, he said. It will be very difficult for this government to improve things.

Nicaraguan marcher Ubaldo Lpez expressed hope that local officials would not try to obstruct this group, as they have done in the past.

We know it is a very difficult road and we ask God and the Honduran government to please accompany us to the border with Guatemala and not to put more roadblocks, he said.

He said he hoped that Guatemala and Mexico would also allow the group to pass and that the US government would open the doors for us despite repeated recent examples of regional governments, often under US pressure, trying to stop such caravans. .

The caravan, which is the first to be registered this year, originally had about 600 members but split into several groups in an attempt to escape the control of the Guatemalan authorities and pass through the various border crossings and illegal routes.

Large numbers of migrants, many from Central America and Haiti, have reached the US border over the past year, creating a headache for President Joe Biden’s administration.

In December, 56 migrants died when a truck carrying more than 100 foreigners overturned on a highway in southern Mexico.

The US Border Patrol said it had more than 1.6 million encounters with migrants along the Mexican border between September 2020 and the same month in 2021, more than four times the previous fiscal year’s total.

Biden has backed $7 billion in aid proposals for Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras in hopes that improving economic conditions will slow migration.

Late last year, the US government reactivated an immigration policy that required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their hearings. The Mexican Foreign Ministry confirmed the reactivation of the US program and said it would temporarily not return migrants to their country of origin for humanitarian reasons.

The government of Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has indicated that Washington has accepted its humanitarian concerns with the program, including the need for more resources for shelters and international organizations, the protection of vulnerable groups, the examination of the conditions of local security as well as vaccines and anti-COVID-19 measures for migrants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/honduras-united-states-central-america-guatemala-0e666be5dc70dd38202fbd7f73b6b1d7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos