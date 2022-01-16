Activists against harsh police legislation across the UK





Activists took to the streets of the country at a Kill Bill rally and called on the Senate to reject police, crime, sentencing and court bills that would limit the right to peacefully protest.

Protests took place on Saturday in London’s cities including Bristol Coventry, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield and Plymouth.

The move comes ahead of a decisive vote on the bill by colleagues on Monday.

The protesters define it as a harsh and anti-democratic suppression of freedom of assembly, expression and other civil liberties.

Protesters in College Green, Bristol

In the capital, hundreds of people marched from Holborn through Downing Street to Westminster, chanting slogans to get rid of the bill. This is what democracy looks like with banners and placards advocating the right to protest. illegal.

Various social, racial and environmental justice groups, including Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion, joined the rally calling for the bill to be prevented from passing into law.

Labor Baron Chakravarti told a crowd protesting in Parliament Square that the bill’s protest provisions were the biggest attack on the peaceful opposition in living memory.

She said: This right-wing dictatorship used to encourage Brexit-supporting demonstrations and statue-keepers when appropriate.

A young child is carried on the shoulder in Manchester

This government emphasizes freedom of speech and whines about cultural cancellation.

It tells a good game about China and Russia and all the other places in the world where fundamental rights are being attacked.

But freedom of speech is a two-way street.

And do you know what The ultimate cancellation culture doesn’t come with tweets, it comes with a police baton and a prison sentence for nonviolent dissent.

Protesters outside Downing Street, London

Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn has warned that the law will disempower the public.

He said: How far would you go if your right to protest is limited and you need police permission?

It all leads to a conflict about having a protest, not the content of the protest.

This effectively incapacitates us all, puts us all behind, and puts us all in a completely defensive mode.

Protests took place across the country

So we end up advocating endlessly rather than demanding things.

He added: This sense of deprivation is designed to have a depressing effect, especially on young people.

Hundreds of clinical psychiatrists and psychologists have also expressed concern about the law’s impact on young people’s mental health, and have written an open letter stating that curtailing their right to nonviolent protest will further undermine young people’s trust in politicians. . Listen, respect, and important.

As stated in a letter posted online by more than 350 signers, we can’t think of a better way to disempower and socially isolate young people.

Protesters in Manchester

In its current form, the bill would put protesters at risk of long prison sentences and heavy fines for anyone accused of damaging a statue or monument for conduct that could cause serious annoyance simply by making noise.

It will expand police deterrence and search powers, and new laws that prohibit living on land without a vehicle permit will effectively criminalize the way of life of gypsy, Roman and tourist communities.

Amendments the government added to the bill in the Senate in November would make it a criminal offense to obstruct major transportation operations or stick to objects or persons, and would give police the power to ban protesting or even use by designated individuals. do. We use the Internet to encourage others to do the same.

Labor lawmakers in the Senate tweeted on Monday that they would oppose a late added protest clause to a broader bill.

Ben Hancock, 70, from London, told the PA news agency:

In fact, it was to be reduced to a country similar to Russia.

Protesters in London

Sue, 62, who took part in protests as part of the Extinction Rebellion in Godalming, Surrey, by name only, said: to protest.

Tied up by fellow protesters, she added: We can’t be together like this, for example, holding hands or tying them together.

There are many things we cannot do and in fact protests will be a thing of the past.

And much of the freedom we have in this country has been won through protests.

Not because people were quiet and the people in power decided to give them freedom, but because people came out on the streets to make a fuss and protest.

And I still want to be able to do that and I want my children to be able to do that.

Terry Matthews, 69, from South London, said: “I think we are facing a really poignant attack on the right to protest and the freedom to express dissatisfaction with the government and the status of the state.

And it’s a really risky step to try.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel has argued that the law is intended to curb destructive protest actions by groups like Insulate Britain, but critics say the impact will be far greater.

On National Day of Action also, crowds marched through Manchester city center with smoke, causing some traffic jams, and Northern Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll at a rally in Newcastle that the bill is not about law and order but about depriving us of our rights. said. protest.

In Bristol, some of the people gathered at College Green were holding decorated riot shields and placards saying our rights and democracy without opposition = eliminating the Conservatives, not dictatorships.

